With this reckless uninformed moron at THE HILL Choi now saying COVID boosters will help your child reduce hospitalizations and talking about flu shots for healthy kids (that it is known do NOT work)? Tacitly trying to scare parents and tie even RSV to the booster etc. It is so very perverse for naturally, parents are scared and need good trustworthy high-quality, evidence-based advice, not this political hit piece drivel by this dimwit. Where is the evidence for this you dolt? Where is any study, just one? You and I know not one human study on children, on any human being for that matter, was done to authorize the Pfizer bivalent boosters as it was based on the rodent 8 mice model where even the mice got very sick lung disease. The FDA is a fraud for approving EUA for this. Should be locked up! You just cannot make this crap up! And you have this moron out of THE HILL writing this tripe?

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/3735502-covid-boosters-could-prevent-up-to-51000-hospitalizations-among-kids-report/

Now specific to RSV: I am making the argument that the rise in RSV infection in children and a host of other infections and diseases (and not just in children) we are seeing in children (reported) is potentially linked to the COVID school closures and lockdowns and masking etc. that prevented the immune systems of children from being properly trained and developed (especially blocking innate antibodies that are critical to educating and training the innate immune system, natural killer cells (NK cells) etc.).

It is highly likely that we weakened and subverted normally functional immune systems in our healthy populations (especially children) and now we are paying the price as societies re-open. Immune systems must be tuned and taxed daily for proper development and training in handling existing pathogen and for future exposures.

Yet let us get some perspective on risk in children for RSV in terms of do we need a RSV vaccine in little kids? Moreover, how dangerous are the trials especially when not conducted optimally.

Fact is that near most children will have been infected with RSV by the age of two (2) and the course is usually very mild, akin to common cold. Reinfection illnesses were generally mild. In other words, most children acquire RSV immunity very early on.

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/article-abstract/512921

“Respiratory syncytial virus is the most important cause of serious lower respiratory tract infection in children. For children followed up from birth in the Houston Family Study, the infection rate was 68.8/100 children less than 12 months of age and 82.6/100 during the second year of life.”

Did we try a vaccine for RSV in the past and what were the results?

Yes, in 1966 a RSV vaccine was tested in children. The vaccine was a devastating failure and it was clear we saw antibody-dependent enhancement of infection and disease, whereby children died on account of the vaccine.

https://www.nature.com/articles/news.2008.1302

“In 1966, a vaccine was tested in the United States against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — which infects almost all children before they turn two1. The tests had dire consequences: Children weren't protected; many infants still caught RSV, suffered worse symptoms than usual, and needed to be hospitalized; and two toddlers died as a result of enhanced disease symptoms2.”

Polack and his colleagues conclude in Nature Medicine that the 1966 vaccine didn't generate protective antibodies because the immune system hadn't been adequately primed2. Moreover, had TLR agonists been added to the vaccine, the failure might have been averted.”

What information is there on the current move by Pfizer to develop a RSV vaccine to be given to pregnant women?

There is no hard data for us to look at, none. Just announcements by Pfizer. Hype.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT04424316

Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Data of Phase 3 Global Maternal Immunization Trial for its Bivalent Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Candidate; Tuesday, November 01, 2022 - 06:30am

“NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced positive top-line data from the Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT04424316) MATISSE (MATernal Immunization Study for Safety and Efficacy) investigating its bivalent RSV prefusion vaccine candidate, RSVpreF or PF-06928316, when administered to pregnant participants to help protect their infants from RSV disease after birth.

The pre-planned, interim efficacy analysis conducted by an external and independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) met the success criterion for one of two primary endpoints. The observed efficacy for severe medically attended lower respiratory tract illness (severe MA-LRTI) was 81.8% (CI: 40.6%, 96.3%) through the first 90 days of life. Substantial efficacy of 69.4% (CI: 44.3%, 84.1%) was demonstrated for infants over the six-month follow-up period.”

Research shows why 1960s RSV shot sickened children

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rsv-shot-idUSTRE4BM4SH20081223

Novavax RSV vaccine ResVax fails in Phase III trial

Novavax RSV vaccine ResVax fails in Phase III trial; Novavax has reported negative top-line results from the Phase III Prepare clinical trial of its ResVax vaccine being developed to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease in infants through maternal immunisation.

