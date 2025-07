‘Levi acknowledged that the trials were small and not powered to detect ‘statistical’ differences in mortality—but the consistency of the imbalance was difficult to ignore.

Among the deaths were rare cases of gastroenteritis in otherwise healthy babies—events that defied easy explanation.

“Four different trials all show deaths going in the same direction,” he told the meeting.“Should we not be concerned that maybe there are some potential safety signals?”

What unsettled him further was that the CDC had not presented this data to the committee.

Shortly before the vote, Levi spoke not just as a scientist, but as a father. “I’m a scientist but I’m also a father of six children… If I had a premature baby, I might consider it. But giving this to a healthy newborn? I would be concerned to use that.”

The rest of the committee voted in favour of recommending the product.’

EXCLUSIVE: Retsef Levi explains his vote against routine RSV monoclonal use in newborns

For the CDC and ACIP to ponder and approve flu and RSV vaccine in children today is ludicrous when we have no credible RCT of effectiveness and safety (excluding harms) and also what studies that have been published are vastly flawed.

