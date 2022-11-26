Reusch et al.: "Inability to work following COVID-19 vaccination among healthcare workers - an important aspect for future booster vaccinations"; what? not STOP the clot shot immediately?
The vaccine failed and the boosters failed and negative efficacy and there is harm. Why even have a discussion to figure out next steps. Just stop the damn vaccine, it is worthless and deadly!
SOURCE:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.11.21.22282594v1
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This study examined sick leave and intake of pro re nata (PRN) medication after the first, second and third COVID-19 vaccination in HCWs. Subgroup analyses were performed for different vaccines, gender, healthcare professions, and for HCWs aged at least 30 years. Data was collected by using an electronic questionnaire.
Findings Among 1,704 HCWs enrolled, in total 595 (34·9%) HCWs were on sick leave following at least one COVID 19 vaccination, leading to a total number of 1,550 sick days. Both the absolute sick days and the rate of HCWs on sick leave significantly increased with each subsequent vaccination.
Comparing BNT162b2mRNA (Pfizer) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna) the difference in sick leave was not significant after the second dose, but mRNA-1273 induced a significantly longer and more frequent sick leave after the third.
Interpretation A considerable number of HCWs have been on sick leave after COVID-19 vaccination, staff absences increase with each additional dose, depend on the vaccine, and vary between HCWs' gender, and profession.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I don't know the system of commenting for this preprint on their website but I can tell you for certain that Medscape and Med page have been censoring any dissenting ideas for the past 2 years. I had been a member for years and once in awhile would comment about something I knew about. As soon as I had the nerve to mention that early treatment with repurposed drugs could save many many lives, I was banned for life on both of those sites. That is why you only read one side of the argument and most gullible people then believe that everyone thinks only that way. It is diabolical
As a nurse in a skilled nursing & long-term care facility, who worked exclusively on the Covid unit, my coworkers who took the jabs￼ Were far more ill after those jobs than when we all got Covid from caring for the positive patients￼