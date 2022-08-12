REUTERS claim FBI was in search of classified documents related to NUCLEAR weapons when they raided TRUMP! Can it get more nutty? I need to drink heavy to follow this; btw, I don't believe REUTERS
"FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump's home - Washington Post"; Hilary and Huma and Cheryl Mills had classified documents, Sandy Berger, pedo Weiner...how come it's only TRUMP has issues??
You must never forget that the cornerstone of our legal law enforcement system in the US is that of ‘restraint’. It turns on restraint. ‘Balance’. We live in a good governance society and at present we are a tinderbox of a nation so we had to be careful. Response here makes no sense! Smacks of clear abuse of power! What about Sandy Berger? His abuse. Or Clinton? Hers. Hunter? Even POTUS Biden has serious questions to answer. This is the democrats trying to hurt Trump, their opponent. All they did was clarify and crystalize the deepstate and it’s putridity, it’s abuses of power. We get them at the polls and in courts.
Is this an effort to justify the raid? This is some serious sh*t they are putting out! Is Trump smoking them out? Revealing the insider rat?
Look, I don’t know about you, but I need to take up drinking to deal with this crap!
“WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they searched former President Donald Trump's home in Florida this week, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
It was not clear if such documents were recovered, the Post reported.”
Huma Abedin left Classified Docs in her Car. Was that “careless?”
EMAILS: HUMA ABEDIN LEFT CLASSIFIED MATERIAL UNSECURED IN THE FRONT SEAT OF HER CAR
This entire Trump affair is a distraction. As is the CDC changing Covid guidelines. They want you looking over there while they get the pieces in place to steal another election. So many people in this country are feeble minded barely functional idiots incapable of critical thinking or independent thought. They have been drugged and psy-oped for 50 years.
Sorry if that stings. If you said no to the death jab you are not one of them. If you said yes, look in the mirror.
Dems…lie, deny and the end will always justify the means! Sick of it!