Before going forward, is Trump wrong for trying to secure assets of Ukraine, money, into the future for US’s role? You opinions?

I detest the cross-dressing penis piano player. I (in my littleness) want this war ended, well certainly do not want US involvement (not even mercenaries who really are neocon animals IMO), no US troops, no more US tax money and for us to get back some if not all. My only question is this, who in the Trump orbit, or who, which ‘insiders’, developers, business buddies going to get to cash in? For in the end, this is what it is about. Money.

There is pain and then there is money. Either you are suffering pain and loss, or you are making money in this…Ukraine issue.

Once you start kicking around money like this, then the sharks come to feed. War is really profitable, you destroy a place, sell weapons to do it, and then enrich re-building it…this is part of the scheme??? I confess, I am trying to make sense of this reporting.

But I think it is safe to say Trump did not do this, did not create this or start it, he may benefit from it now?? but at the same time he is trying to end it. I give him applause for that.

‘As the Telegraph writes, the plan delivered to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week would "amount to the US economic colonization of Ukraine, in legal perpetuity" and also "implies a burden of reparations that cannot possibly be achieved."

In sum the plan would guarantee the United States half of the revenues generated by the extraction of resources in Ukraine going forward, as well as half of revenues generated by "all new licenses issued to third parties" in the country.’

Revealed: Trump's confidential plan to put Ukraine in a stranglehold

‘Donald Trump told Fox News that Ukraine had “essentially agreed” to hand over $500bn. “They have tremendously valuable land in terms of rare earths, in terms of oil and gas, in terms of other things,” he said.

He warned that Ukraine would be handed to Putin on a plate if it rejected the terms. “They may make a deal. They may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday. But I want this money back,” he said.’

The terms of the contract that landed at Volodymyr Zelensky’s office a week ago amount to the US economic colonisation of Ukraine, in legal perpetuity. It implies a burden of reparations that cannot possibly be achieved. The document has caused consternation and panic in Kyiv.’

‘The agreement covers the “economic value associated with resources of Ukraine”, including “mineral resources, oil and gas resources, ports, other infrastructure (as agreed)”, leaving it unclear what else might be encompassed. “This agreement shall be governed by New York law, without regard to conflict of laws principles,” it states.

The US will take 50pc of recurring revenues received by Ukraine from extraction of resources, and 50pc of the financial value of “all new licences issued to third parties” for the future monetisation of resources. There will be “a lien on such revenues” in favour of the US. “That clause means ‘pay us first, and then feed your children’,” said one source close to the negotiations.’

‘It states that “for all future licences, the US will have a right of first refusal for the purchase of exportable minerals”. Washington will have sovereign immunity and acquire near total control over most of Ukraine’s commodity and resource economy. The fund “shall have the exclusive right to establish the method, selection criteria, terms, and conditions” of all future licences and projects. And so forth, in this vein. It seems to have been written by private lawyers, not the US departments of state or commerce.’

