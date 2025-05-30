Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

It’s good news they are owning the errors, we haven’t seen that before. It’s going to be a landmine field for him. He has to move so slowly on all the vaccine areas. He’s been on the vaccine skepticism front longer than anyone (other than the moms) it’s hard to believe he’s flipped, it’s just a very long game. Anyone that has been up to speed on the vaccines for a long time want to see it all come undone overnight, but that can’t happen, there are many that will have actual fear at the thought of curtailing the program - think about it, 1 in 25 people are still wearing masks, in this day and age, in many ways people today with access to so much information and technology are more gullible than people 100 years ago. The world is a mess, as the psychologists have better learned how to MK Ultra the population, the bigger the problems have become. If RFK actually pulls off exposing the fraud, it could very well be one of the greatest accomplishments in history.

The enemy for positive change in our medical system is well embedded in NIH. Your readers need to understand that we have a bloated medical system that does not deliver good health because they do not address the root causes which Robert F Kennedy Junior is trying to address. I embrace his goals full-time and have been educating my seniors for almost 15 years about what’s wrong with our healthcare system. Americans have to wake up to the fact that after World War II, the cost of Medical care was only 10% of GDP. Today it is 20% of GDP and we are a more unhealthy nation than ever before! The basic issue is that we spend twice as much for healthcare than any other nation on the globe and have a dismal outcome! Robert F Kennedy Junior understands this very well and is dedicated to changing this paradigm. Unfortunately, the money people do not want it to happen. Consequently there is a full court press to stop Robert F Kennedy Junior from creating a NIH that benefits, the American public and their health rather than special interest!

