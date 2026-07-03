had it not been for his duplicity, his failure in his job on vaccines and mRNA vaccine, his clear sell out to the whims of the Outlaw Josie Wales Wiles, I would be and remain staunch, but I cannot be silent, not when he hired that fraud conman grifter Malone to ACIP…I just cannot…dangerous people…so now they hit RFK Jr. for he failed to do a pull-up…but why?

so EFFin what? can your bitch ass do one at his age? many of us cannot, so what…leave the man alone, he is 72, I think did good service to USA, but has failed as he sold out re the mRNA vaccine yet I detest him being attacked this way…I hold out hope he will come around and do what we sent him there to do and to step out of the corrupt Trump meme coin self-enrichment over-tanned, fake, anus-maxxing, vagina-maxxing, botox-maxxing, looksmaxxing, balls-maxxing, balls abuse maxxing etc. world…I hope our Bobby Jr. can come home and return to form.

At present he is a failure to allow PREP Act to remain, to allow childhood vaccine injury 1986 Act to remain, the allow mRNA vaccine to remain etc. Failed! We were better off with Azar…he conned in your face, Bobby Jr. is being duplicitous at times. We are trusting him to deliver based on the real evidence he has yet he refuses. But I still love and support the guy. Hope he is successful…hope Lord grants him favour and peace and gracious mercy! In my disappointment RFK Jr., I praise you!

RFK Jr. Mocked After Failing to Complete a Pull-Up Amid Fitness Push, Netizens Say, ‘Look at His Shaky Arms’