and you may bring as many people as you wish from HHS, FDA, NIAID, anyone, even bring Bhattacharya of NIH…we will break some bread together too…bring back FDA’s Makary and even Prasad. I want these people to explain why they sat silent when they got the nice salaries and the data showed mRNA was harmful, ineffective, non-sterilizing, could not work, not needed now for sure, we had no new studies to show otherwise, nothing, but they were silent for a year…how come? now want to slither away? I will ensure their names remain in media and IT and internet until they explain their bullshit…their selling out of the American people…each death since Trump won and you all joined the admin is on your hands…all of you!!! so I want you RFK Jr. to tell me openly, live, what data you now have that shows you it, mRNA, is safe and effective and works and is needed in the population for you are the one approving it, it is NOT FDA, the final approval comes from HHS…that

is

you!

…show me and us the clinical, medical, scientific data to support your ongoing approval of mRNA vaccine…the Malone one…your buddy! for it has harmed people and you maintain it…so educate us please…debate me!