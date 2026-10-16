Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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D123's avatar
D123
Oct 16Edited

"I recently had a conversation with a friend about what has become an extremely polarizing question within the medical freedom movement — namely, should HHS Secretary Kennedy hang in there to try to do as much good as he can in the matter of various public health issues, or should he resign in protest of the unsafe and ineffective mRNA COVID-19 vaccines remaining on the market—that is, still poisoning people, and still enriching Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna executives.

"Before reflecting on the question of 'To resign or not to resign,' I should point out that the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) does NOT have discretionary power to unilaterally remove an approved pharmaceutical product from the market. Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), drug safety, approval, and market removal authorities are delegated to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and must follow strict administrative and scientific procedures.

"Thus, it’s important to understand that this is NOT a question of Mr. Kennedy failing to take action that lies within his executive power. If Mr. Kennedy were to resign in protest of the COVID-19 vaccines remaining on the market, it would be a purely symbolic act of protest." ...

"The much bigger problem is that, by allowing the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines [to] remain on the market, [the Trump administration] continues to validate the entire criminal enterprise, and to reject the mountain of evidence that the vaccines are neither safe nor effective. In other words, that the shots are still on the market legitimizes an organized crime racket that has injured and killed people and continues to do so." ... [emphasis added]

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/should-hhs-secretary-kennedy-resign

Most-liked (67) reader comment from Charlotte:

"This is simply ridiculous. Why would he leave? We would never get someone as qualified or as personally invested in that position again! Enough of the purity spirals, let the man do his work. He is doing his best, and I’m sure he gets death threats regularly."

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
Oct 16

Any COVID/jab perpetrator - be it RFK Jr, Birx, Fauci or even Biden or Trump - would be out-of-their-mind to openly debate a knowledgeable opponent on the topic. Hell, they won't even approach the subject with the proverbial 10-foot pole. They don't want to *incriminate* themselves, and anything they say can be used against them. So they will remain SILENT!

Why else do you think Fauci invokes the 5th over 100 times during his bullshit mock "hearing"? And, of course, the bullshitters who were there to "interrogate" Fauci did NOTHING - Fauci walked.

It's all a corrupt clown show, led by none other than the Con-mander in Chief, Donald Trump.

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