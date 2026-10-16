and you may bring as many people as you wish from HHS, FDA, NIAID, anyone, even bring Bhattacharya of NIH…we will break some bread together too…bring back FDA’s Makary and even Prasad. I want these people to explain why they sat silent when they got the nice salaries and the data showed mRNA was harmful, ineffective, non-sterilizing, could not work, not needed now for sure, we had no new studies to show otherwise, nothing, but they were silent for a year…how come? now want to slither away? I will ensure their names remain in media and IT and internet until they explain their bullshit…their selling out of the American people…each death since Trump won and you all joined the admin is on your hands…all of you!!! so I want you RFK Jr. to tell me openly, live, what data you now have that shows you it, mRNA, is safe and effective and works and is needed in the population for you are the one approving it, it is NOT FDA, the final approval comes from HHS…that
is
you!
…show me and us the clinical, medical, scientific data to support your ongoing approval of mRNA vaccine…the Malone one…your buddy! for it has harmed people and you maintain it…so educate us please…debate me!
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"I recently had a conversation with a friend about what has become an extremely polarizing question within the medical freedom movement — namely, should HHS Secretary Kennedy hang in there to try to do as much good as he can in the matter of various public health issues, or should he resign in protest of the unsafe and ineffective mRNA COVID-19 vaccines remaining on the market—that is, still poisoning people, and still enriching Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna executives.
"Before reflecting on the question of 'To resign or not to resign,' I should point out that the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) does NOT have discretionary power to unilaterally remove an approved pharmaceutical product from the market. Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), drug safety, approval, and market removal authorities are delegated to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and must follow strict administrative and scientific procedures.
"Thus, it’s important to understand that this is NOT a question of Mr. Kennedy failing to take action that lies within his executive power. If Mr. Kennedy were to resign in protest of the COVID-19 vaccines remaining on the market, it would be a purely symbolic act of protest." ...
"The much bigger problem is that, by allowing the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines [to] remain on the market, [the Trump administration] continues to validate the entire criminal enterprise, and to reject the mountain of evidence that the vaccines are neither safe nor effective. In other words, that the shots are still on the market legitimizes an organized crime racket that has injured and killed people and continues to do so." ... [emphasis added]
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/should-hhs-secretary-kennedy-resign
Most-liked (67) reader comment from Charlotte:
"This is simply ridiculous. Why would he leave? We would never get someone as qualified or as personally invested in that position again! Enough of the purity spirals, let the man do his work. He is doing his best, and I’m sure he gets death threats regularly."
Any COVID/jab perpetrator - be it RFK Jr, Birx, Fauci or even Biden or Trump - would be out-of-their-mind to openly debate a knowledgeable opponent on the topic. Hell, they won't even approach the subject with the proverbial 10-foot pole. They don't want to *incriminate* themselves, and anything they say can be used against them. So they will remain SILENT!
Why else do you think Fauci invokes the 5th over 100 times during his bullshit mock "hearing"? And, of course, the bullshitters who were there to "interrogate" Fauci did NOTHING - Fauci walked.
It's all a corrupt clown show, led by none other than the Con-mander in Chief, Donald Trump.