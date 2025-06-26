Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

they are about to vote on it...if they approved it and they each know it does not work and is a failure, then we know we are up a shit creek with no paddle with these loons

Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

100% their job, mandate is to push mRNA on us and make you think they are there to stop it and 'do something about it'...not at all...they are there to screw us and make money

