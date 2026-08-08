Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
5h

He like many around him have proved you can’t change a corrupt system with people from that system or benefit from that system. It’s why Dr Paul sadly isn’t running HHS.

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Kenneth a deGruchy jr's avatar
Kenneth a deGruchy jr
4h

So negative and so hopeless, this just fortifies my entrenchment in the camp that believes that big pharma is unaccountable and untouchable. Go against them at your own peril.

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