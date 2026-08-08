You think above is possible? I think so. Depends on the next 2 years and major achievements, fixing major wrongs, some he himself approved and did. But I do think so.

the Trump administration and he and they, they people he has hired et al., who the Outlaw Josie Wales Wiles has hired in Trump term two (Trump I continue to support, I think means well but clearly misguided and a poor decision maker as to human resources decisions (Apprentice was a tv show, complete bullshit) for his success as this will mean the nation succeeds yet recognize his catastrophic COVID, OWS lockdown, mRNA vaccine policy decisions that have harmed the nations, the catastrophic Epstein pedophile cover up via Pom Pom Pam Bambi Bondi cheer leader girl (I like that AWOL drunkard Kash FBI party guy (needs FBI agents using battering rams to wake him the the morning from his office man) hit back as Pom Pom on Epstein cover up, he gained points there), the failure and fraud of the DHS DHS sex jet beds 220 million $ hair extensions girls Noem and her bag man kick back pay off money man lover Corey (did the White House know this), have been devastating to the fight against the Malone Bourla Sahin BioNTech Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine, these plebs these underlings, these academically sloppy intellectually lazy sycophants, these balls cupping testicle lathering fools at CDC, FDA, HHS, NIH etc. these people sucking at the teats of the tax payer (and I know them all, broke bread with many, we worked together in many ways), RFK Jr. has one job, that is to block for Trump on vaccine and mRNA harms and to keep it on the market and expand it yet bullshit you with shiftlessness and camera stunts and reporter affairs (sexting shit et al. as reported) Camelot and steroids and pushups and just bullshit, make believe shit, while his water carriers Bhattacharya and former Prasad and former ‘deer head lights’ Makary (one of the most inconsequential dumbest people to hold FDA lead role) block for him…I used to think Rochelle was clueless at CDC lead but Marty pipped her at the line for lack of acumen in public health et al.

that’s all, my point is RFK Jr. has been a failure, he is unfit to run HHS and boy do I admire and like the man outside of public health and medicine, he has done nothing, I mean nothing of consequence to the American people since taking the job at HHS and endorsing Trump. so you tell me, am I right or wrong or help me, tell me what he has done that has benefitted the American people, other than himself. and btw, I like the guy, will have beers with him, I think he has a good heart, yet is inept and incompetent as HHS lead and if he did want to do something, because the Outlaw and grabbed his stones and will not let it go, he should resign and let us have some semblance of competence at HHS.

Trump made devastating hiring decisions for term two and based all on ‘loyalty’ and those who would be bobbleheads…RFK Jr. is both. sorry Bobby, I love you man but you have failed after more than a year at HHS and no end in sight. I actually argue you must have the memo in your pocket with rescinding and stopping mRNA vaccine but the Trump admin and you are waiting until something really bad happens politically where the public has bolted to then drop it, remove mRNA vaccine, call for stoppage etc., for you COULD NOT be serious and have sat there for so much time and allowed a non-sterilizing non-neutralizing negative effectiveness mRNA vaccine that kills, that harms, is ineffective does not protect the upper airways, could not work mechanically as could never reach the respiratory compartment mucosal lining etc. once administered in the deltoid et al. So this really MUST BE about politics…you will remove mRNA vaccine when Trump needs a saving move politically.

This can be the only answer. else all you have done makes no sense Bobby Jr. None!