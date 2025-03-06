He lost his vocal testicles and I know they are still there but now lost a bit…so it is time Bobby Jr. and this is why I put this piece up, to nudge you on to schlong Trump inside orbit, that is correct, schlong them up, all of them, tell them it is from me too, up their heads, and then speak up and out about the killer OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA transfection injection…but do not schlong POTUS Trump. No doubt I am not happy with the silence and some of what I am seeing Bobby Jr. but I stand by you still and support you. I still think you are one of the few ‘good’ ones…I know you WANT to do the right thing, yet you are constrained. In that DC filth. Fecal filth. I know. I experienced it.

I know you are jammed up with the death of the child re measles etc. and all the deranged politics. Know my view: 1)natural immunity from measles is always better than a vaccine (any pathogen that can provoke acquired adaptive immunity), vaccine always will be (not Malone et al. mRNA killer technology, but rather natural chicken and egg model) 2)but there are instances when vaccine may be optimal 3)always parents etc. to weigh benefits vs risks 4)supportive care is needed when one does have measles 5)we need to return to the established studies to re-assess them, I argue we will find whatever was done and approved was suboptimal. I trust nothing the FDA has ever done as to approvals on drugs or vaccines, or any of the drug makers or vaccine makers, so burn it down!

‘Let’s start with a simple question: how many of you have ever read an article that didn’t match the headline? You know, the kind of clickbait nonsense that gets people outraged before they even read a single word of the actual content? If you’re raising your hand, congratulations—you’re human. But if you’re one of the people who saw the recent Fox News op-ed from RFK, Jr. with the headline “MMR vaccine is crucial to avoiding potentially deadly disease” and immediately decided RFK Jr. (“Bobby”) had sold out, then we’ve got news for you: you’ve been played. Again.

Here’s the truth: Bobby did NOT write that headline. He never said those words. Not once. Yet, the mob came charging in, pitchforks in hand, ready to brand him a “MAHA traitor.” But let’s pause for a second—did you actually read the op-ed, or did you just copy and paste someone else’s hot take? Because if you had read it, you’d know that Bobby did NOT tell anyone to get vaccinated. He did NOT push mandates. He did NOT parrot the tired “safe and effective” narrative. In fact, he did the exact opposite.

Headlines are designed to grab attention, but when they don’t match the content, they mislead readers and tarnish the credibility of the writer. And in this case, the headline was a trap—one whether knowingly or unknowingly undermined RFK Jr. and gave his enemies ammunition. Because let’s be real: Washington, D.C., is a shark tank, and Bobby is swimming with bloodthirsty predators. They’re waiting for him to make one misstep so they can brand him as “dangerous” or “irresponsible.” And if he fumbles the measles conversation? They’ll use it as an excuse to keep his people out of HHS and derail his entire mission.

Strategic, Not Stupid

Let’s get one thing straight: Bobby is not going to be stupid. He’s going to be strategic—painfully, meticulously strategic. And here’s something a lot of people don’t realize: many of his top HHS appointees—the people he needs to lead key agencies and implement his vision—still have to be confirmed by the Senate. That’s right, the same Senate packed with swamp rats who are already sharpening their knives, waiting for any excuse to block his team and derail his mission. If Bobby comes out swinging, attacking vaccines head-on, he’ll give them exactly what they want—a reason to stonewall his nominees and leave him isolated in a bureaucracy of 90,000 people, most of whom are actively working against him.

So, before you accuse him of being too cautious or not aggressive enough, remember: Bobby isn’t just fighting for transparency and choice—he’s fighting to get his team through the confirmation process. And that means he has to be smart, calculated, and, yes, even a little patient. Because without his confirmed leaders, he’s just one man against an army of bureaucrats, lobbyists, and political operatives who want nothing more than to see him fail.

Bobby’s not stupid. He’s playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. And if we want him to win, we need to let him make the right moves.

Subscribe

What Bobby Actually Said:

Let’s break it down because, apparently, some of you missed the memo:

He unequivocally supports choice. He said the decision to vaccinate is a personal one. That’s it. No mandates, no coercion, no guilt-tripping. Just choice. Isn’t that what we’ve been fighting for?

He reaffirmed that vaccines carry risks. He didn’t sugarcoat it. He didn’t pretend that vaccines are perfect. He didn’t push the “safe and effective” narrative.

He stated that vitamin A can dramatically reduce measles mortality. And guess what? The CDC now agrees with him.

He pointed out that measles deaths declined significantly BEFORE the vaccine. Thanks to improvements in nutrition and sanitation, measles fatalities dropped by 98% long before the MMR vaccine was introduced. When was the last time you heard an HHS Secretary say that? Spoiler alert: never.

Bobby didn’t betray us. He didn’t sell out. He’s trying to help us, even when we’re too busy attacking him to see it.

The Bigger Picture

The reality is that Bobby is doing something unprecedented. He’s speaking the truth while navigating the shark-infested waters of Washington DC. The establishment is waiting for him to stumble, to say something they can use to bury him. But instead of giving them ammunition, he’s laying the groundwork for real change.

Think about it: when was the last time an HHS Secretary acknowledged that vitamin A significantly reduces measles deaths? When was the last time they separated unvaccinated cases from “unknown vaccine status” cases in the data? When was the last time a health leader stated: “Good nutrition remains the best defense against most chronic and infectious illnesses.” These are the first cracks in the wall of deception, and RFK Jr. is the one holding the hammer.

Trust the Quarterback

Here’s a sports analogy for you: when a quarterback takes the snap, the first thing he does is step back. That doesn’t mean he’s retreating; it means he’s making space to launch the play. Watch his eyes, not just his feet. RFK Jr. is moving forward, and he needs us to hold the line.

In four years, we will see the full impact of what Bobby is doing right now. Those who are attacking him today will look back and realize he was fighting for us all along. Bobby’s final words in the op-ed say it all: “Under my leadership, HHS is and will always be committed to radical transparency to regain the public’s trust in its health agencies.”

Isn’t that exactly what we’ve been fighting for?

RFK Jr. is Fighting For Our Children

So let’s stop falling for the traps. Let’s stop attacking the one guy who’s actually fighting for our health and our children’s health—a man who has sacrificed more than most of us can imagine for the future of this nation. RFK Jr., a lifelong Democrat and a scion of the Kennedy dynasty, did something extraordinary: he put country over party, principle over politics, and the well-being of our children over his own legacy.

In a move that shocked the political establishment, he endorsed Donald Trump, a Republican, because he believed it was the right thing to do for the future of our nation. Think about that for a moment. A Kennedy, a name synonymous with Democratic royalty, stood up to his own party, his own family, and the liberal elite to do what he believed was best for the American people.

He didn’t just give up political capital—he gave up the comfort of his own tribe. He’s been lambasted by liberals, ostracized by his own family, and vilified by the media. Yet, he hasn’t backed down. Why? Because he’s a patriot in the truest sense of the word. He’s putting our country first, above party, above personal gain, and above the approval of the political class. He’s fighting for transparency, for choice, and for a public health system that serves the people, not the profits of Big Pharma or the agendas of bureaucrats.

Share The Truth About Cancer

So before we rush to judge him, before we fall for the next misleading headline or manufactured outrage, let’s remember who RFK Jr. is and what he’s sacrificed. Let’s give him the time, support, and patience he needs to dismantle the corruption in our public health system. This battle isn’t won in a single skirmish—it takes strategy, patience, and resilience. And if anyone has shown they have those qualities in spades, it’s Bobby. He’s fighting for us. The least we can do is fight for him.

Go get ‘em, Bobby. We’ve got your back!

And because we love Bobby and support him 100%, we’ve teamed up with Matthew Skow, the visionary director behind

Died Suddenly News

, to deliver the most hard-hitting exposé yet—a fearless, unflinching look at how Big Pharma, media propaganda, corporate greed, and corrupt systems have conspired to keep us unhealthy, dependent, and in the dark. This documentary – “Unpacking the Lies We’ve Been Fed” - isn’t just another film; it’s a wake-up call, a rallying cry, and a blueprint for taking back our health and our future.

Now, with Bobby at the helm as Secretary of Health and Human Services, we finally have a fighting chance to turn the tide. For the first time in history, we have a leader who isn’t afraid to take on the toxic alliance between Big Ag and Big Pharma—a leader who will put health over profits, transparency over secrecy, and people over power.

This documentary is more than just a film; it’s the spark that will ignite the MAHA movement. It’s the tool we need to wake up the masses, to show them the truth, and to empower them to demand change. Because the truth is, we don’t have to accept a system that prioritizes profits over people. We don’t have to settle for a food supply that makes us sick or a healthcare system that keeps us dependent. With Bobby leading the charge and this documentary shining a light on the corruption, we have the power to dismantle the machine and build something better.’