Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig g USMC's avatar
Craig g USMC
19m

it's only the libtards boosting now anyway, let them keep boosting GOOD RIDDANCE!! Fauci isn't getting away with fucking killing people, wasn't pardoned at the state level and he will be sued civilly!!

HE CAN'T PLEAD THE 5TH EITHER

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
28mEdited

The Gates invitation to the WH dinner fills in the blanks as to why mRNA hasn’t been pulled. Some will still swear 4D chess.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture