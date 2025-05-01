Large sample sized, pragmatic, simple, long-term, proper patient-important outcome placebo controlled double and triple blinded RCTs are needed. This must be the baseline for FDA as part of any approval process.

This is a good move and by opponents of POTUS Trump to say that it makes vaccines unsafe and that the placebo group will get nothing, makes no sense. This actually will tell us maybe for the first time if the vaccine actually is working (or drug that the FDA usually rubber stamps corruptibly) and if it is safe. Note, we do not want corrupted methods like immuno-bridging and elevated antibody titers as the outcomes, we need patient important outcomes like death and hospitalization etc.

This is good news, thank you POTUS Trump for nominating RFK Jr. The steps at redress at HHS and agencies are slow but it is good they are coming, keep it so. At the same time, we need proper acute robust surveillance systems to look long-term (and in the short-term) at the vaccines and drugs long term and especially the fraudulent mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The mRNA vaccines have proven harmful.

Great move RFK Jr., Bobby Kennedy Jr. This is an improvement from status quo and will make even drugs safer is same is required. We actually need to look back in time at the drugs and vaccines and medical devices approved by FDA for USA market. I fear many are ineffective and unsafe yet were licensed.

