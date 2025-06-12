Thank you, RFK Jr., for a bold good move firing those ACIP inept crooks. Well done, thank you for finally taking a bold needed step. No more ‘rubber stamp bought and paid for by pharma’, ACIP. ACIP was too biased with too many conflicts of interest intertwined with pharma.

IMO any moves must be to support POTUS Trump and to me, this undercuts Trump for those harmed and people who lost people due to the mRNA shot cannot understand how the maker etc. is now on ACIP? It is incredible. Thus, my questioning of RFK Jr. Intent IMO of RFK Jr. is good, and I see no reason to question it, but this was (and some others) a terrible decision.

PHARMA, Pfizer etc. owned ACIP…so RFK Jr. was 100% correct! I applaud him. I am no longer a believer in vaccines, and I think they have harmed us as human beings and I think that the FDA, CDC, NIH etc. have played a major role in complicit duplicitous relationships with pharma, drug and vaccine makers. We as people can take responsibility for our own health and make good decisions.

All this to say while I am happy what RFK Jr. did with ACIP, the follow up is non-sensical and disastrous putting someone like Malone on that group…like the fox guarding the henhouse chickens…Malone is no vaccine skeptic, he is a grifter pure and simple, tax payer leech…and I argue most if not all of his research if re-examined can be shown to be sub-optimal and the underpinning data and science cooked…yes, I am arguing that…most if not all of his past US tax payer fleeced research grants I argue, based on the mRNA technology, based on his silence until deaths piled up from the mRNA vaccine, cannot be above board. Let us see them Robert, I wish to subject all your submissions to my EBM skills. This is a gut punch to the Freedom Movement, it is not only funny but serious all at once. I want RFK Jr. to get Malone to address that TWITTER post above. Each word in it.

he Malone, is part of the reason we are here, the grifter duplicitous in chief and listening to him makes one know his lack of understanding of research methods etc. which is lacking in that group. I am asking RFK Jr. to explain how the person who brought the mRNA technology etc., deadly as it was, liar that they were, silent as they were as deaths piled up, failing to inform the nation on aspects that emerged AFTER roll-out but they knew…can be part of the group that decides who gets mRNA vaccine etc.?

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.