Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

Big pharma still owns the HHS, congress, and the DC Swamp.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave S's avatar
Dave S
3h

What isn't a joke in government writ large?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture