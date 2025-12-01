their job…wager me, I guarantee, I will wager my life even, that in November 2028, no mRNA vaccine by Pfizer, Moderna etc. will be removed from market, none! and you will have more, their jobs, RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya et al. has a job now, to make you ‘think’ they are removing it but actually to mainstream it…we were fucked again! but this time it is worse for we were informed and felt we were backing the right horses this time…no such thing, for these boys it is wine and cheese and media and podium and drivel…like the Tylenol-autism drivel to misdirect you away from harms of vaccine (all vaccine are harmful) and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer mRNA vaccine…

‘Bhakdi/Burkhardt pathology results show 93% of people who died after being vaccinated were killed by the vaccine

The vaccine was implicated in 93% of the deaths in the patients they examined. What’s troubling is the coroner didn’t implicate the vaccine in any of those deaths.’

Bhakdi is a giant.

I state again, strike me dead, dead, if mRNA vaccine is removed from US market, all mRNA vaccine removed as these same people were saying, same RFK Jr. strike me dead if it is gone by November 2028. That is how confident I am that we are being fucked and being made fools of.

But if you are up to it, when RFK Jr. has time, share this article with him…I however realize we are flogging a dead horse. It is all a sham, and we will get no justice…best we can do is to hold the line and keep educating. Bottom line is Makary et al. at FDA, HHS, NIH etc. know the mRNA vaccine is deadly. But will do nothing about it. The government cheese tax-payer salary is more important. These are the most in your face sell-outs. Why? Because we trusted these people.

Kirsch remains a solider IMO. He has his own money, he does not need them. He actually is smarter than all of them. I know him.

‘Summary

The vaccines are bad news. Fifteen bodies were examined (all died from 7 days to 6 months after vaccination; ages 28 to 95). The coroner or the public prosecutor didn’t associate the vaccine as the cause of death in any of the cases. However, further examination revealed that the vaccine was implicated in the deaths of 14 of the 15 cases. The most attacked organ was the heart (in all of the people who died), but other organs were attacked as well. The implications are potentially enormous resulting in millions of deaths. The vaccines should be immediately halted.

No need to worry. It is doubtful that anything will happen because the work wasn’t published in a peer-reviewed journal so will be ignored by the scientific community. That’s just the way it works.

The protocol

The protocol is documented in this article:

The paper

I got an email recently from Mike Yeadon, former VP of Pfizer, who urged me to check out this video. He wrote me this email on 12/24/21:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fHIT55iM4Zv9/ Steve, This is about the worst 15min I’ve ever seen. Mass covid19 vaccination is leading to mass murder. Mike

The video references this summary, posted on December 10, 2021, On COVID vaccines: why they cannot work, and irrefutable evidence of their causative role in deaths after vaccination by Sucharit Bhakdi, MD and Arne Burkhardt, MD. It has been getting a lot of attention lately.

Check out the number of likes and retweets… just in the first 3 hours!!!!

The authors did an autopsy in 15 patients who died (from 7 days to 6 months) after receiving the COVID vaccine. These were all cases where the coroner ruled as NOT being caused by the vaccine.

They discovered that in 14 of the 15 patients there was widespread evidence of the body attacking itself, something that is never seen before. The heart was attacked in all 14 cases.

Here is the kicker:

Not a single death was brought into any possible association with the vaccination by the coroner or the public prosecutor; this association was only established by our autopsy findings. The initially performed conventional post-mortems also uncovered no obvious hints to a possible role of vaccination, since the macroscopic appearance of the organs was overall unremarkable

In other words, unless you are looking for it and know what tests to make, you will not see the “calling card” of a vaccine death.

A number of salient aspects dominated in all affected tissues of all cases: inflammatory events in small blood vessels (endotheliitis), characterized by an abundance of T-lymphocytes and sequestered, dead endothelial cells within the vessel lumen; the extensive perivascular accumulation of T-lymphocytes; a massive lymphocytic infiltration of surrounding non-lymphatic organs or tissue with T-lymphocytes. Lymphocytic infiltration occasionally occurred in combination with intense lymphocytic activation and follicle formation. Where these were present, they were usually accompanied by tissue destruction.

Here’s the video presentation of the results.

VAERS as well as other independent studies (e.g., see this vaccine injury paper) shows the vaccines are killing people and that cardiac events were highly elevated. This study is consistent with those results.

This work independently validates the analysis of Peter Schimacher who showed a minimum of 30% to 40% of the deaths after vaccine were caused by the vaccine.

