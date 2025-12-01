Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Wanda Sobran
2h

Bhadki & his wife , German MD , don’t have her name were heros , they were the original frontliners , their book on covid crap was one of the very first . Incredible people .

sean anderson
2h

Sucharit Bhakdi saved my life, I am sure! Like most Americans i was more of less bamboozled by the psyops but when i read Bhakdi’s comment on the lethality of the mRNA poisons my recollections if the pig flu vaccine fiasco of the Ford era kicked in. I am by nature a very skeptical person and I thank God Almighty for giving me the resilience and willpower to resist the INCREDIBLE social pressures the Global Predators were mobilizing against us.

Thank you Paul for continuing to fight for the truth! I think i understand what pre$$ure$ have caused our former health heroes to cave to Pig Pharna.

