“This includes grants, loans, and benefits, which is a large portion of what HHS does.”

I like Bobby Jr., I think he is the ONLY nominee Trump has made that makes sense, to me, I can argue you around each other, and I think he means well and can do good…but this decision bothers me. Raises flags! I do not understand it. Runs contrary to all Bobby Jr. stands for. It is a system and feedback commenting avenue I can tell you he/his teams at CHD etc. used across the last years of COVID and used it well and did well in informing the nation and raising hell for all of the harmful lockdown lunatic policies and shit that was done to us by Trump administration in COVID and OWS madness and then the Biden administration. Thanks then for all that.

Now????

I truly have nothing but praise for RFK Jr. I know the den of animals he finds himself amongst. I was there. Same office. I advised his office. Too. So, I know. I do think too he will come through. I trust him.

But maybe I missed something that can assuage as to this being beneficial to the nation but at this time, this move does NOT benefit the people. This smells like monkey business and smells of the insiders doing a number of RFK Jr. Turning him into them. People who subvert the American people…again, I await clarifications but this stinks to high heavens. But do not worry, you see them now, you read their works, there are some begging for jobs and selling themselves to the devil, will write a Substack or two praising this move, and they got the memo, just write a couple praising articles on POTUS and when doing a show, praise POTUS…you may well get the job. My problem is my line of integrity cannot be bought or shifted…for no promise of job or silence or the like.

Over to you Bobby for clarification of this move if as reported.

RFK Jr. moves to eliminate public comment in HHS decisions | STAT