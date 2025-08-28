IMO, CDC must be taken down to the studs, stripped down, shut 98% of it down, pure down. It is a corrupt agency, political. It is DOA.

Start anew.

‘The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is refusing to leave her post, despite demands from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that she quit or be fired, according to her lawyers and an administration official familiar with the events.

The clash between Mr. Kennedy and Susan Monarez, who was sworn in as C.D.C. director just one month ago, burst into public view on Wednesday as four other high-ranking C.D.C. officials quit en masse, apparently in frustration over vaccine policy and Mr. Kennedy’s leadership.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health and Human Services announced on X that Dr. Monarez was “no longer” director of the C.D.C.’

‘Hours later, Abbe David Lowell and Mark S. Zaid, high-profile lawyers, disputed the department’s account, saying Dr. Monarez “has neither resigned nor received notification from the White House that she has been fired, and as a person of integrity and devoted to science, she will not resign.”

Mr. Kennedy and his department, they said, “have set their sights on weaponizing public health for political gain and putting millions of American lives at risk.”

Neither Dr. Monarez nor the H.H.S. responded to requests for comment.

‘Dr. Monarez and Mr. Kennedy were at odds over vaccine policy, according to an administration official who is familiar with the events.’

‘The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said Mr. Kennedy summoned Dr. Monarez to his office on Monday and demanded that she resign. When she refused, Mr. Kennedy demanded that she remove the agency’s top leadership by the end of the week.’

Dr. Monarez then called Senator Bill Cassidy, the Republican chairman of the Senate health committee, who in turn called Mr. Kennedy, according to the official. Mr. Kennedy, furious, summoned Dr. Monarez to a second meeting on Tuesday and accused her of “being a leaker,” according to the official, and told her she would be fired.’

The official said Dr. Monarez spoke to other senators as well. On Wednesday, a White House official told Dr. Monarez that if she did not resign by the end of the day, President Trump would terminate her.

The four high-ranking agency officials who did resign are Dr. Debra Houry, the C.D.C.’s chief medical officer; Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, who ran the center that issues vaccine recommendations; Dr. Daniel Jernigan, who oversaw the center that oversees vaccine safety; and Dr. Jennifer Layden, head of the office of public health data.

Some cited an increasingly tense environment within the administration that had become intolerable.

“I am not able to serve in this role any longer because of the ongoing weaponization of public health,” Dr. Daskalakis wrote in an email to colleagues, adding that they “continue to shine despite this dark cloud over the agency and our profession.”

Dr. Jernigan was deeply involved in the agency’s response to anthrax, swine flu and Covid; Dr. Daskalakis helped the nation cope with an mpox outbreak; Dr. Layden led the data office; and Dr. Houry built the agency’s opioid response program.

Former C.D.C. leaders said the departures would harm the agency and the nation.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, who ran the agency during the second half of the Biden administration, called the officials “exceptional leaders who have served over many decades and many administrations,” and warned that “the weakening of the C.D.C. leaves us less safe and more vulnerable as a country.”

‘Without elaborating, the agency thanked her for “her dedicated service to the American people,” adding, “@SecKennedy has full confidence in his team at @CDCgov who will continue to be vigilant in protecting Americans against infectious diseases at home and abroad.”’