JacquelineP
3h

The role and work RFK Jr did as an activist from the outside cannot be compared with what he must do to successfully make change from the INSIDE. He has an incredibly challenging position. CHD (Children’s Health Defence - which he founded) recognizes this and even helpfully sued him to create outside pressure for changes. If he tried to do everything immediately, he would simply lose his position. All you have to do is read the comment section of the NYT or WSJ on their articles about the cancellation of mRNA work for respiratory viruses to see the public education he must do - not to mention the big money pressure. Let’s show him support for what he’s meticulously rolling out.

AJR
3h

Making healthcare “wearable!” Is exactly what we’re all facing today and of course it’s, for our own good, right?

As is all the other “Surveillance” elements being implemented today are for our “safety and protection.”

Good Grief Charlie Brown!

