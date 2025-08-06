I have warned that these GLP-1 agonists can be deadly…lots of side effects. Be warned. These are not weight loss drugs, weight loss was a side effect of Type II diabetes treatment.

I do not think RFK Jr. is taking a strong enough stance here, but he is trying and see his comments below. I think however he can take a tougher stance and actually ensure the proper safety data is on tap before Americans take this, more of it, and also Federal government funds it. IMO.

Medicare, Medicaid plan to experiment with covering weight loss drugs

Some obese Americans on Medicare and Medicaid could get access to expensive weight loss drugs under a five-year experiment being planned by the Trump administration.

Under the proposed plan, state Medicaid programs and Medicare Part D insurance plans would be able to voluntarily choose to cover Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound for patients for “weight management” purposes, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services documents obtained by The Washington Post.

The proposal isn’t final and could — but doesn’t have to — go through a formal process in which the administration solicits public feedback before finalizing it.

Trump administration officials have offered mixed messages about GLP-1s and whether they should be relied upon for weight loss by obese and overweight Americans.

CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz called them “a big help” on his Instagram page and in 2019 promoted them for weight loss on his television show. But Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has raised concerns about their steep costs and stressed that they shouldn’t take the place of diet and exercise.

Asked about the experiment, a CMS spokeswoman said: “All drug coverages undergo a cost-benefit review. CMS does not comment on potential models or coverage.”

Congress’s official scorekeeper has estimated that covering the drugs for obesity would cost Medicare about $35 billion from 2026 to 2034. Ozempic and Wegovy are among 15 drugs for which Medicare is negotiating lower prices for 2027.

Top influencers in the “Make America Healthy Again” movement are also skeptical of GLP-1s for weight loss. Jillian Michaels and Mark Hyman have suggested that the drugs change patients’ metabolisms in a manner that causes people to regain the weight they lost, or make it more difficult to lose weight again if they stop taking the drug. Such concerns are echoed by researchers trying to find ways to prevent weight regain after people stop using GLP-1 medications.’

