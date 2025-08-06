Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
31m

hat tip to RFK Jr. for speaking out on this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
9m

Those "weight loss" drugs are just another scam and money-maker for the evil Big Pharma companies. Those damnable companies have BOUGHT our MSM "news" outlets for DECADES, turning them into propaganda programs and drug pushers. And another entity I just found out about this morning - BARDA. Here it is explained by Jeff Childers in his stack today:

https://open.substack.com/pub/coffeeandcovid/p/gasbags-wednesday-august-6-2025-c?r=1657tz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture