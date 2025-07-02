technology is SAFE in humans, and I am glad he said that; huge praise he said that; RFK Jr. also admitted that the safety studies were not done, and I ask him to ask publicly, to ask Malone why he remained silent ONLY until deaths emerged. Ask him why he shilled an unsafe mRNA vaccine when he knew it was unsafe.

I do not think RFK Jr. is speaking about mRNA technology with the same fervor and anger he did prior to joining Trump and the record is there. I understand politics and silencing. I do think RFK Jr. means well and is a good man, good human being wanting really to do good, I am not interested in someone’s personal life, I think the real RFK Jr. will emerge for the constraints on him as to mRNA technology and Malone et al. mRNA death vaccine cannot continue much longer yet I applaud him for his candor here, he has moved further and adds clarity and sanitized this madness ‘somewhat’. But he remains silenced and chained down.

RFK Jr. and FDA and NIH etc. has all it needs to pull the mRNA vaccines completely today, and had it yesterday. They have not. He knows the mRNA vaccine by Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. is non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing, does not work, has not worked, did not protect the upper airways, will not work, does not stop infection, replication, or transmission and no mandate was ever needed. RFK Jr. knows this. He had no role in bringing this deadly Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine. But he is in a position today to fix things, and we wait. I have hope in him.

I praise RFK Jr. for this interview. It is rare and candid. I like it. I share. Excellent interview RFK Jr. He operates in an environment now of people ONLY with God-complexes. He must be careful.

Some argue that the public is still being denied the complete radical transparency as promised by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Chapters:

0:00 The Organized Opposition to RFK’s Mission

6:46 Uncovering the Reason for Skyrocketing Rates of Autism

13:41 How Big Pharma Enslaves Doctors and Profits off Sickness

24:22 Is It Possible to End the Corrupt Relationship Between Big Pharma and Corporate Media?

33:35 Will RFK End Vaccine Company’s Lawsuits Immunity?

38:37 The Most Damaging Vaccine in History

47:49 Will There Be Compensation for the Vaccine-Injured?

53:47 Did the Covid Vaccine Kill More People Than It Saved?

57:50 RFK’s Firing of So-Called “Experts”

1:01:58 How Big Pharma Makes Billions off the Vaccine Schedule

1:05:08 The Real Reason Fauci Got a Pardon

1:10:42 When Will We See the Declassification of the JFK, RFK, and MLK Files?

1:20:51 How Trump Is Transforming Washington

___

