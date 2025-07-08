Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1h

All of you Democrats here, shilling for the shots, need to remember what Biden said about the shots, when he warned the American people about them:

In an interview for a journalism conference Aug. 6, 2020, Biden said:

"The way he (Trump) talks about the vaccine is not particularly rational. He’s talking about it being ready, he’s going to talk about moving it quicker than the scientists think it should be moved … . People don’t believe that he’s telling the truth, therefore they’re not at all certain they’re going to take the vaccine. And one more thing: If and when the vaccine comes, it’s not likely to go through all the tests that need to be done, and the trials that are needed to be done."

In a Sept. 2, 2020 TV interview, Biden said:

"Look at what’s happened. Enormous pressure put on the CDC not to put out the detailed guidelines. The enormous pressure being put on the FDA to say they’re going, that the following protocol will in fact reduce, it will have a giant impact on COVID. All these things turn out not to be true, and when a president continues to mislead and lie, when we finally do, God willing, get a vaccine, who’s going to take the shot? Who’s going to take the shot? You going to be the first one to say, ‘Put me — sign me up, they now say it’s OK’? I’m not being facetious."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Eleftherios Gkioulekas's avatar
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
1h

I think POTUS should grant Dr. Moore an unconditional pardon. The prosecution opens the door for that, and a pardon will then close the door on future prosecution. A pardon can be sufficiently rationalized on Trump's longstanding position against mandating the covid shot. Does not require arguing against it's safety, so it could be done, as long as it is brought to his attention.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture