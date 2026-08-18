Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
35m

support Dr. Vliet. she is exceptional.

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SimulationCommander
1h

I'm writing about this tomorrow, and I think you covered all the major bases here except one. Should I make you read it to find out which one? :)

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