RFK Jr.: this is why I like Bobby Jr. & support his pick for HHS as he came out & said NO to GLP-1 antagonists like OZEMPIC (OZM) Wegovy for weight loss! My own research shows OZM is dangerous, unsafe
Yet Elon Musk is calling for them as standard in society; once again this is where Musk shows his lack of expertise, knowledge; IMO he should stay in his lane, he was NOT elected & lacks the expertise
‘Kennedy, in an interview with Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, scoffed at the hefty price tag of making Ozempic available to everyone who is overweight, claiming it would cost “$3 trillion a year.”
“If we spent one-fifth of that, giving three meals a day to every man, woman and child in our country, we could solve the obesity and diabetes epidemic overnight,” the 70-year-old health guru said.’
Money is nice, yet it makes one no expert and sometimes it is best to keep your mouth shut! Musk is VERY wrong on this, and his words given his prominent role in MAGA/MAHA world can and will lead people to take OZEMPIC/Wegovy/semaglutide etc. and they can get severely ill and may die! He has to understand that the data is not yet mature enough for us to understand the clinical and safety endpoint implications of Ozempic and these GLP-1, it is not properly tested and already it is proving unsafe. It is not a weight loss drug. It is a Type II diabetes drug. There are safe natural real-life alternatives. This is not ‘going to MARS’ with no return flight etc.
Let us be serious here. Instant coffee announcements to get clicks and likes and following is very dangerous Musk, be very careful what you say! Health and what we face and trying to do here is no game. If you do not know, it is best to stay silent on an issue.
Other than that, late to the party to save America but thank you for joining us!
Elon Musk reveals support for drugs like Ozempic — in direct contrast to Trump’s HHS pick RFK Jr.
‘Elon Musk, one of President-elect Donald Trump’s closest confidants, revealed Wednesday his support for weight-loss drugs like Ozempic being made cheaper for the general public — in contrast with comments Health and Human Services Secretary-designate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made.
“Nothing would do more to improve the health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans than making GLP inhibitors super low cost to the public,” Musk wrote on X. “Nothing else is even close.”’
I like Elon, a lucky guy, has benefitted on US tax paper money, he should be very thankful to America, IMO not the smartest bulb and he should focus on how to make those mobile coffins called Teslas safe for the owners e.g. when electricity is cut in a crisis and nothing works not even doors to exit the vehicle...focus on that Elon and other than that, enjoy your 15...please do not comment when you are not up on things.
Elon is an interesting bird, and I don't dislike him although as part of the military-security complex I can't say that I totally trust him. In any case, I agree, he needs to butt out of this Ozempic conversation and let RFK, Jr., handle it.