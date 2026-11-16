I think RFK Jr. sent Means out there to draw first blood for he wants off the Trump train but is not man enough to do it so he sent Means there to hit The Outlaw Wales Wiles to get rebuked by Trump orbit to then tell them fuck off. And then try to resurrect.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

You can support via my postal mailing address:

Dr. Paul Alexander

150 South 8th Street, unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

But word to you RFK Jr.

Your political career is over! Your credibility is shot. Democrats do not want you and MAGA is dead and Republicans do not want you. You were good for a pose. A Camelot make believe…

Go bone hunting with Epstein people.

RFK Jr. to Malone: “Could I come to your horse farm and sip horse semen with you Robert and your buddies there? Seems things in DC will get hot in January 2027 and I may be up and will be on the Hill testifying by the week…is any one from Epstein clan going to be there at your ranch, maybe we can do some dinosaur bone hunting on your ranch Robert?” “Did TIM WALZ leave any semen for me”? “I know I have been bull-shitting the American people having them think I removing mRNA vaccine as it is so very deadly when my job is to expand it and make more of it, but the public are damn fools, too stupid, they can’t see I am just fucking around with them? Are they that blindly trusting? that we will jam more mRNA down their throats…”. I guess so because you and I bullshitted them all these years grifting.

This lady is the only lady on RFK Jr.’s team, past team I should say, with any credibility.