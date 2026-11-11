You hitting Republican Senators? You the victim RFK Jr.? You should have not been confirmed in the first place. You spent 2 years doing nothing but posing for camera. Nothing of consequence. I think you should be removed and someone capable, who knows the science etc., put in place to make some real difference to the health of USA. Big strong folk like Ladapo, McCullough, Thorp, Victory, Vliet, many strong smart technical folk should have been HHS head, not you!

It is over RFK Jr., go do some more dinosaur bone hunting trips with Epstein folk, the nation is laughing at you, and worried, you failed, we knew you would, you rode on our backs and took our work and ‘sounded’ smart but the moment you got into a position to do good, you thought of ‘you’…you thought of fun fun fun…seems so…the moment early, right away wanted to date the reporter lady (ies), did you not? could you not just settle down and do the people’s work? We are tired of the bullshit. Emptiness. You are nothing like your uncle and family, nothing. They did great and even paid. Sadly. You are an opportunist first and we the people fell for it. You have let us down. You ride on other people’s work. I am sorry, I like you, really do, but am disgusted how duplicitous and thin technically, you are and full of empty hot air. We need real competence at HHS and all the health agencies. CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID. American people need good service, good competence, real ability, no more of this political empty bullshit. Opportunists all around and you are one. Nothing else.

“Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest,” Kennedy is said to have written via text message. “Drink from me Love.”

The message reportedly went on, “I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I’ll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. ‘Dont spill a drop’. I am a river You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love.”

You wrote that RFK Jr. as HHS head to the reporter.

it was embarrassing. you left the Democrat base and now they do not want you and Republicans will never accept you for they see through you, and your MAHA is dead and was a party going incestuous grift scheme for parties and sex (maybe even drugs), come on, I write begging for one of you people to sue me…I just said it, MAHA is and was a big party of grift. a failure! Now Means jump ship and he is using words to block for you and now you, I tell you as I wrote prior it is concocted and not a get out of jail, no no no, you men want fame still and money, cannot get enough of it, so now on downside you want to play victim? you, Mr. steroid shirtless one is a victim? you were not thinking that when you were posing, were you? when it was good…now that Trump got schlonged at the polls you jumping ship? blaming everyone but you when you are to blame. you brought out more mRNA vaccine KNOWING it killed so blood is on your hands…you own it. you did not pull the mRNA vaccine, you brought more, you lied to the nation and are very duplicitous.

I say bullshit above. All blather.