Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
8m

Tomb of Unknown Soldier Sentinel Yells at Pete Hegseth’s Group Over Laughter https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/watch-tomb-of-unknown-soldier-sentinel-yells-at-pete-hegseths-group-over-laughter/

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
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Dr. Paul Alexander
14m

so now it will not be his fault, cant blame him...he is too good...so now as the shit hits the fan he will blame others. bullshit. he is a failure. he knew he would be but took the job.

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