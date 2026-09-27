we don’t want that Mr. POTUS, end the Iran war. It has failed. The drunk SECDEF misguided you. We lost, they won, bring our troops home, negotiate.

back to RFK Jr.’s duplicity thesis on why he will not pull the mRNA vaccines…he cannot, he was hired to maintain it and to misdirect you…

outlaw Josie Susie Wales hired him to expand it…case closed and what baffles me are the MAHA prostrating sycophants clowns who tell us he is doing 5 D…that’s not 5-D, that’s incestuous nepotism quid pro quo pay to play and typical DC corruption…who got the quid, and who got the quo? I want to know…I want RFK Jr. to tell me, tell us what he got to turn on the American people as to deadly OWS and mRNA vaccines, tell us. to maintain it. do you RFK Jr. know of new data or evidence proving mRNA vaccine is safe and effective? If so, can you share it so that we can understand the about face and silence?:

company to get contracts…that’s how it is…big people making money on all those DC contracts…its all about the contracts. Friends telling you to call for a program or project and they will send in contract bid and you will get a cut. go ask Corey, Noem’s lover how it is done, he championed while at DHS…that kickback scheme.

DHS contractors were told they had to pay Corey Lewandowski in contracting process: report