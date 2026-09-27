we don’t want that Mr. POTUS, end the Iran war. It has failed. The drunk SECDEF misguided you. We lost, they won, bring our troops home, negotiate.
back to RFK Jr.’s duplicity thesis on why he will not pull the mRNA vaccines…he cannot, he was hired to maintain it and to misdirect you…
outlaw Josie Susie Wales hired him to expand it…case closed and what baffles me are the MAHA prostrating sycophants clowns who tell us he is doing 5 D…that’s not 5-D, that’s incestuous nepotism quid pro quo pay to play and typical DC corruption…who got the quid, and who got the quo? I want to know…I want RFK Jr. to tell me, tell us what he got to turn on the American people as to deadly OWS and mRNA vaccines, tell us. to maintain it. do you RFK Jr. know of new data or evidence proving mRNA vaccine is safe and effective? If so, can you share it so that we can understand the about face and silence?:
company to get contracts…that’s how it is…big people making money on all those DC contracts…its all about the contracts. Friends telling you to call for a program or project and they will send in contract bid and you will get a cut. go ask Corey, Noem’s lover how it is done, he championed while at DHS…that kickback scheme.
DHS contractors were told they had to pay Corey Lewandowski in contracting process: report
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
hhhmmmm fascinating piece....your view...'The family that grifts together | Editorial
When it comes to plundering the presidency, the thief-in-chief brings the wife and kids.' https://archive.is/vKNdt#selection-1177.0-1181.88
Malone recently wrote this and while I give him no credibility, this is a step in the right direction for he himself is complicit in the harms form that mRNA technology and he himself must answer under oath one day...
'The Cult of Bobby
And where is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while this is happening? He is the Secretary of Health and Human Services. CDC answers to his department. Yet under his watch, CDC is recommending off-label COVID-19 vaccination for healthy children as young as six months, even though FDA has not approved these vaccines for that population and the ACIP on which I served as vice-chair did not recommend vaccination outside the FDA-approved indication. CDC’s new guidance now acknowledges that vaccination of healthy children in these age groups is off-label.
Kennedy once promised sweeping scrutiny of the COVID vaccines. The mRNA COVID vaccines remain licensed. CDC continues recommending them in circumstances extending beyond their FDA-approved indications. And the federal reimbursement machinery continues supporting their use. Yet much of the medical freedom movement that spent years demanding accountability from HHS, CDC and FDA now seems remarkably reluctant to apply that same standard when Kennedy is the man running HHS.
I recently spoke with Dr. Mary Tally Bowden. She told me she has been communicating with Del Bigtree, and my clear impression from that conversation was that the organizations and people surrounding Kennedy want to move on from the mRNA vaccine fight and concentrate their efforts on autism. Autism deserves serious investigation. But autism cannot become a political permission slip to ignore what is happening with mRNA vaccines right now. One issue does not erase the other.
If that is indeed where Children’s Health Defense and ICAN now stand, then perhaps CHD and ICAN have run their course as an effective force on the mRNA vaccine issue. And if the same position extends to Del Bigtree and The HighWire, the same question must be asked there. Organizations that built their audiences, reputations and influence by demanding transparency and accountability from the federal public-health establishment cannot suddenly decide those principles are negotiable because their friends are now running the establishment.
That is the Kennedy exception in its purest form. The organizations that insisted no public-health official should be above scrutiny are increasingly unwilling to scrutinize this one. Kennedy runs HHS. CDC operates within his department. At some point, responsibility for what that department permits, recommends, and funds belongs with the Secretary himself.
The force of the cult of Bobby is strong.' end quote here.