FDA Recommends More mRNA Shots Despite New Study Showing Booster Failure—and Major Public Outcry

Despite major public concern, the committee unanimously endorsed a monovalent JN.1-lineage vaccine (LP.8.1 strain)—signaling a continued push for mRNA injection campaigns.

Why did POTUS Trump nominate these people for? IMO they are denying the nation and blocking true inquiry, their role is to constrain and block? so we will never get any accountability or proper assessment of the harms etc. of these Malone et al. mRNA vaccines. Who is blocking for who? Is POTUS Trump aware of this? IMO 47 is being undermined. This will further tarnish his reputation as seeking to do good and he handed these people positions of authority to help him. To help make optimal decisions. Not navel gaze and then hold town halls to talk about all issues other than the mRNA death shots and then put out pseudo-scientific NEJM publications by Makary and Prasad going around in circles with us. On the basis of immunogenicity? Is Prasad and Makary serious? Antibody titers? This is no measure of immunity. I feel as though all we have done here is exchange the saddle, but same horse. These people know immunogenicity and antibody-levels, regulatory capture, immuno-bridging etc. are all NIH, FDA etc. corrupted strategies.

‘Furthermore, the FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) disregarded over 90,000 public comments expressing serious concerns about the efficacy and safety of the mRNA vaccines.’ May 22nd 2025 VRBPAC recommended mRNA vaccine for the 2025-2026 season. Can you believe that after all we know? They the FDA, recommended a monovalent vaccine termed the JN.1-lineage vaccine (LP.8.1 strain/clade) that basically calls for continued expansion of the Malone Bancel Sahin Pfizer BioNTech Weissman mRNA death shots.

How come? Where is the evidence to underpin this? The mRNA LNP gene shot has been proven ineffective and harmful so why recommend it? Still? The body of evidence is clear so what are these agency heads undercutting POTUS Trump? My understanding is that he knows of the risks of the mRNA shots and is depending on these people he appointed to help clean this up and withdraw mRNA from market.

Is Senator Ron Johnson the only SANE elected official in Senate or government willing to take on the vaccine and pharma complex cartel? Are we watching the corruption at play by the FDA that is paid and given kickback money as they go about approving questionable drugs, vaccines etc.?

I say we have been fooled by these nominations, these people were put there to stop and limit us and to ensure mRNA persists and continues. Fork tongued. Make big salaries and leave us in the same place. Tell me different. Something stinks to high heavens here.

These people know that no one can run any proper RCT now, with baseline risk of zero. They are deceiving the nation.

What is your opinion?

