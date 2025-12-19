Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
I want the rich and powerful in our societies who rape and abuse children, no matter who you are...to hang high!

Jorge Fernandez
Pray tell, **HOW** will they be held accountable, when every level of government -- from the very top (POTUS) through every department, 3-letter agency (DOJ, FBI, etc.), House and Senate, courts (even the SCOTUS) -- is covering up the evidence and protecting them in every way possible?

Given that fact, I ask again, **HOW** will they be held accountable? How will that miracle happen?

Let's be realistic, okay? Ain't gonna happen! Same for the COVID criminals. Our government's # 1 job is to protect and assist the Fat Rats, not to hold them accountable and take them out.

