To be honest, I want Repub and Democrats to be subpoenaed…under oath…we have many questions especially as to Epstein cover up pedophilia and the Iran failed war and the mRNA vaccine and Noem and her lover Corey kick back man and the drone contracts and all those things. on the ball room, the arc, all of it.
I want Trump to emerge out of this good yet anyone who subverted him to face penalties. I want him to now fire rapist dry-drunk inept FOX sicko Hegseth, Mr. shirtless snakeoil handler RFK Jr., Mr. asleep on the job and always drunk Patel, Mr. Rogaine man S Miller, get Musk under oath for the next year both levels of government and when Musk told people to fuck off, I want us to tell him to fuck off, as this loser benefitted form billions of our tax money, our government contracts. I want all Republicans and Democrats who need to be examined, to be examined.
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As if anyone doesn't already know of the deep corruption in both floors on the hill - so dems seek to go after repubs and once again demonstrate to the world how corrupt the West is. How about this: every lobby group has a disbursement/donation dept to deal with payoffs to govt officials to assure favorable escorting of special interest bills. How about subpoenas going to lobby firms and their representing law firms which setup the offshore banking to capture the payoffs? These law firms are the very ones to be retained by members in either party thereby assuring atty-client privilege! What a fk'd up system we have evolved to!
H'm. Do people really think the Democrats will play by the rules? They don't, our side does and that's the problem. Can anyone say "January 6th?"
You would think that if out of self preservation the Trump team would have changed course. Either they are naive as fuck or don't mind rotting in a prison with no formal charges. Maybe something worse.