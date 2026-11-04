To be honest, I want Repub and Democrats to be subpoenaed…under oath…we have many questions especially as to Epstein cover up pedophilia and the Iran failed war and the mRNA vaccine and Noem and her lover Corey kick back man and the drone contracts and all those things. on the ball room, the arc, all of it.

I want Trump to emerge out of this good yet anyone who subverted him to face penalties. I want him to now fire rapist dry-drunk inept FOX sicko Hegseth, Mr. shirtless snakeoil handler RFK Jr., Mr. asleep on the job and always drunk Patel, Mr. Rogaine man S Miller, get Musk under oath for the next year both levels of government and when Musk told people to fuck off, I want us to tell him to fuck off, as this loser benefitted form billions of our tax money, our government contracts. I want all Republicans and Democrats who need to be examined, to be examined.