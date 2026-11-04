Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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David Pfaff's avatar
David Pfaff
44m

As if anyone doesn't already know of the deep corruption in both floors on the hill - so dems seek to go after repubs and once again demonstrate to the world how corrupt the West is. How about this: every lobby group has a disbursement/donation dept to deal with payoffs to govt officials to assure favorable escorting of special interest bills. How about subpoenas going to lobby firms and their representing law firms which setup the offshore banking to capture the payoffs? These law firms are the very ones to be retained by members in either party thereby assuring atty-client privilege! What a fk'd up system we have evolved to!

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
21m

H'm. Do people really think the Democrats will play by the rules? They don't, our side does and that's the problem. Can anyone say "January 6th?"

You would think that if out of self preservation the Trump team would have changed course. Either they are naive as fuck or don't mind rotting in a prison with no formal charges. Maybe something worse.

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