he endorsed Trump some months ago was always WRONG, his silence since the election was wrong and I know, I know inside, he was silenced. He will in time need to explain that for it has affected his gravitas and stature…Americans are not stupid! I have told him that if he ran in 2028, I would support him, I do think he is better in terms of what can be done for USA across the board, on balance, save the nuttiness on global warming and guns (and it won’t happen) and I will. I do think a principled man and, in his heart, seeks to do good. I trust him and support him at HHS. I do think major forces now quasi-OWN him and this is the problem. His interview on FOX with Ingraham yesterday post swearing in, told us that for his responses did not match his prior positions on OWS or the mRNA shots nor the vast evidentiary landscape on the deadliness of the mRNA vaccines.

Trump’s OWS 1.0 failed, it harmed, the lockdowns harmed and killed as did the mRNA transfection shot. Saved no lives, not even elderly. It was all a fraud. All of the PCR-created fraud under Trump and the OWS response. Had we done NOTHING we would not have lost the people who died. The OWS lunacy policy and medical response and our medical doctors and health officials killed most. The response killed far more than the deadly mRNA vaccine itself.

So, we have to hope that the corrupted twisted money whores within the now Trump 2.0, the grifters and grafters, those seeking only benefits, to enrich, bogus contracts within USA and overseas, all their schemes, money schemes, all the rules they are breaking and will break, in conjunction with many fraud crooked people in our congress and senate, will not defame or damage Bobby Jr.

That they will not corrupt a good man and that he can be unshackled to do the good he can do. To improve lives, well-being and stop the mRNA shots today as he reverses Prep Act etc. Help make Americans ‘whole’ again. MAWA! I do not think he will play us for a fool, but that does not stop folk in the Trump orbit, they are hell bent on $…power etc. and I predict at some point, we will not be able to tell where the Biden administration really ended and the Trump one began.

I stand with him, RFK Jr., and behind him and will support him, and I hope and wish him the very best, peace, safety, success! For his family! I do think he can do way better and more on his own…I am asking him to always keep that on the table. He is a leader if he wants it. Do not Bobby, allow any forces, any person, to destroy your potential legacy that you built, and that could live forever. Do the right thing always! We are counting on you. We want the mRNA shot stopped now, we want no more, none for any coming fake PCR created avian bird flu, none. It is a farce. The data is clear. This too is a lie like COVID. If I am not mistake you Bobby have called the COVID mRNA vaccines ‘mass murder’ in the past….am I right?

I pray for POTUS Trump’s success and safety! So far, I am concerned. Bread and butter, factory workers, fly-over, blue collar, assembly line, front line etc. all the hard-working taxpayers in USA, are not the focus, only the bitcoin meme coins grifting is the focus. Money making. Actions that do not affect normal day to day people, the best in our nations (s). Rich becoming richer on the backs of the poorer. Hope there is a course correction at some time soon. Midterms come fast.