that you do not unleash on a public any substances that can harm…you ensure it is not harmful and so you EXCLUDE harm. FIRST. If it is not proven to be safe, then you do not release it. That meant the mRNA vaccine for still today we lack the proper toxicity studies that exclude harms (oncogenicity, teratogenicity, pharmacodynamics etc. studies), we lack the long-term, large sample sized studies, large number of event outcomes studies that give us unbiased estimates of effect, and so to exclude harms, we just never had the data to allow for the FDA’s EUAs…the entire process was corrupted. Data by Pfizer and Moderna was fraud, the studies were poor methodologically and the FDA’s approval process was wrong, fraud, inept, unscientific.

What am I saying? RFK Jr. is correct but stopped shot at the water’s edge. He should have stated in that FOX interview (maybe in his next statement) that we need the proper research and surveillance, yet the signals and flags we have already indicated that the mRNA shot is unsafe with massive questions and MUST be pulled entirely UNTIL it can be shown to be safe. We can use REAL WORLD data. That we cannot leave it on the market as we examine the data and research. In fact, it is near impossible today to conduct any proper comparative effectiveness research e.g. randomized placebo controlled double triple blind studies etc. because there is no pathogen, nothing in the environment. We need baseline risk, we need something circulating so that both groups have equal risk of being exposed etc. and being affected and then we can assess the impact of the drug or vaccine etc. So, if baseline risk, prevalence is zero or near zero, we will NOT be able to conduct any research to detect any meaningful differences between trial groups. To do that, we will need to sample the entire US population. Time and money precludes this. There are however statistical and procedural ‘go arounds’ using alternative research designs but we even do not need that. Yes, let us scrap the CDC’s system and set a new acute surveillance system for mRNA vaccine adverse effects to run the next 20 years…YES…but the real-world data, what is around us is enough, the 1% flag, is enough to pull the vaccine complete. Only when safety is assured, then do we look at this again. Until then, it must be pulled.

I am excited by RFK Jr. and think he can do good. I will help him. I will provide him any and all technical support and I know others too. We seek to do what is best for Americans. But the vaccine must be pulled, in fact, Paxlovid and all the FDA approved drugs must be pulled for they cannot stand up to proper scientific scrutiny. Let us re-examine all, unbiased. Not via FDA inept corrupted staff.

POTUS Trump made a devastating mistake allowing OWS, the lockdowns, and the mRNA vaccine. It is time now an adult like Kennedy Jr. read him the riot act and we act and move to pull it. If we need school, shame 47 into compliance, we have to. POTUS Trump has us in this mess (and Biden), I do not blame him directly but blame him for the ridiculous reckless continued assertion that OWS and the vaccine worked. It did NOT! It failed and harmed. It killed! And we need to get to the bottom of it, but we need it withdrawn as we do the autopsy on all that went wrong and is wrong.

I am saying that the entire field of COVID, all the research published in COVID, all of academic research publishing is a fraud now, COVID revealed the underbelly, all the vaccine studies (and drug), all of them, all works published are terrible research, not methodologically proper, of no scientific rigor, not reproduceable, not open, clear, transparent, explicit, lack the ethical debates, the cost-effectiveness models to examine alternative courses of action…it is all to be torn down...NIH is a joke the nature of the research it allowed…and funded…FDA must be torn down, it is a joke. corrupted.

POTUS Trump was initially misled, YES, but he knew years now the mRNA vaccine harmed, and it is unacceptable medically and safety wise to continue to praise a vaccine that has caused so many harms and with so many questions and to even think about more via grifting STARGATE etc. To fail to make Americans ‘whole’ again.

