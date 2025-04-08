Yes! Why? Because POTUS Trump appointed RFK Jr. This is the core reason, and it then becomes the time once again, when supposedly smart people with brains, lots of talking heads, have their brains fall out of their asses. Literally. They exhibit academically sloppy, intellectually lazy, specious, inept, moronic behavior spewing nonsense 24/7 to anyone who will listen, and are unwilling to shed their cognitive dissonance to anything that does not agree with them. I have come to learn TDS exists on both the left and the right.

We need calm heads to prevail here, and we need to know the actual causes of death. Were these children incorrectly treated medically?

Remember I was vilified in media in 2020 etc. when I was working for Trump in COVID, by CNN and all the moronic idiotic doctors, I actually broke from the administration, calling for natural and harmless exposure of kids to COVID (or whatever it was) to arrive at HERD immunity (where pathogen cannot spread as the reproductive number is less than 1.0; R-naught (R 0 ), the ability of a new pathogen to spread from one case to many)…and that breaking the chain of transmission is the only way to tame an epidemic or so called pandemic (we never had a pandemic btw)…

Is it entirely possible that the Texan children at the heart of the current measles outbreak (and deaths and we mourn for them) (that it is likely the normal usual pattern of confluence, periodic outbreaks):

1)reside in virgin type populations, separated from larger communities due to their own preferences

2)were never or had limited exposure to measles in the past and so are a ‘virginal’ population ripe for spread if new pathogen enters the virgin immunologically ‘inexperienced’ population?

3)maybe their beliefs and religion allowed them to decide on no vaccines? entirely their choice, and home schooled?

4)maybe they existed fine that way, all along, whereby gradually across time and with one one cases here and there and their robust GOD-given INNATE immune system that is broadly protective (with B-1 innate antibodies and natural killer cytotoxic, cytolytic cells (NK)) allowed them as kids to be naturally and harmlessly exposed, infected, recover and then to have life-long bullet proof ‘natural exposure immunity’?

5)maybe they never took no measles vaccines and so had no substantive immunity naturally or from vaccine (whether it provided proper long-term durable protection)? but that served them well for were not exposed as lived separated from larger society

6)maybe for those that took the measles vaccine it never worked or did not confer robust protection as all vaccines do; no vaccine confers complete protection and often wanes as well as carry side effects from taking the shot e.g. anaphylaxis as well as the content of the vaccine

7)maybe the large influx of migrants, immigrants, with hundreds of thousands of children from South American nations entering our border States like Texas, Arizona, California and flooding into New York etc. that do not offer childhood vaccines, poverty etc. as well as variable strains/clades of pathogen within their own nations?

8)it is highly likely as we know from personal childhood experience too, that measles is the type of pathogen that children with strong immune systems would recover seamlessly and with the proper support as needed; so, were these 2 children who died in need of some form of medical support given some other underlying medical conditions etc. and the provided care was sub-optimal or wrong? Wrong medications? is it that severe or complex forms of measles and the complications do not ROUTINELY arise and that our medical schools and training is limited in providing proper schooling to medical trainees? Maybe this is a wakeup call for doctors to know what to look for in measles in children and how to treat it? Maybe they just did not know.

9)were these children who died, part of a community that was VIRGINAL to measles, had no prior exposure or no substantive that they had some form of baseline population-level natural immunity that was close to HERD (less than R naught), and did they become exposed via the children and adults brought into the US during the Biden administration, illegally?

Can we examine this? Even if not from a child who came across the border, and via a US resident child who visited the segregated more reclusive community, such a VIRGINAL setting as described would make for the outbreaks we are seeing now and the potential for problems. Again, it is seeming that the deceased children needed support that is considered routine but were not treated accurately?

And thus, maybe this is what we are seeing now? We need to at least place this on the table. And not rush to crucify RFK Jr.

