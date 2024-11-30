deepstate and RINOs and republicans and democrats who sleep and cunnilingus with the BIG pharma and vaccine malevolents, have a plan to destroy him (if he gets there) at confirmation and they already have a replacement for POTUS Trump, someone who can do their bidding…

POTUS Trump should know this, so my stack is to warn him what is afoot, that his nominee is being set up, and that he does not stand for it and use ALL his political capital to get the confirmation…RFK Jr. is our chance to get some good for once and get these symbiotic synergistic fellators taken down! These are evil feral banal base bottom-dweller evil people, these people who walk the halls of congress and our senate, these lobbyists, some who sit in the very rooms, elected there, ‘the enemy within’, the vaccine people, these drug pushers, and so RFK Jr. must know he may be shot dead by these people so be very careful and also, that his confirmation is set to fail because the vaccine mafia are beginning to lean on the senators who will confirm or NOT telling them we will pull donor money…these people are powerful!

RFK Jr. is dangerous to these animals.

So that is the plan as of today, that RFK Jr. is set to fail confirmation, and a replacement is in place already and that it is being done via the deepstate and vaccine mafia and lobby leaning on the senators threatening their political survival. Can Musk’s money calm their fears? So that they can do the right thing and not be spooked? They see it as 47 will be gone in 4. They even think MAGA will be done in 4. Maybe in 2 with midterms everyone’s nuts will be clipped. Politically? Yet is that legal? For Musk to flex with his coin? This is a very delicate set of machinations taking place. Remember too, when all else fails, they send in the woman, they play the woman card. Generals historically leading and winning wars, thousands of years ago, retired to their tents for a break or hemorrhoid treatment (go ask Napolean who lost at the famous Battle of Waterloo, word is hemorrhoids took him down?) to be beguiled by a beautiful enemy woman, only to have lost during the interlude…be warned RFK Jr., they are teeing up women.

So, I said it, and you now know, so make calls, write who you need, share, so that POTUS Trump knows, and we work hard next 2 months to ensure RFK Jr. is confirmed! May the Lord grant him mercy and cover and safety!

___