different, he fought against wrongs in health and in his way, using his voice and pedigree, wanted to save lives. I do marvel still at him, I remain inspired by him, I support his success and do not begrudge the man; I just think he has become a total failure as HHS Secretary and should resign and allow someone who has the real stones to fix America’s health systems, to take the reins…IMO he has failed POTUS Trump for Trump knows the Malone mRNA Bourla Bancel vaccine kills and he himself has failed to admit the devastation of lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine yet Trump needed the right person to lead HHS in Term 2, and stand up to him and push back and be prepared to leave if need be, to give him cover he needs to unravel the mRNA danger…not like this, not be a bobble-head YES man…like the sell-outs money whorish hungry inept sycophants presently around him…RFK Jr. is a good man, but has failed catastrophically and IMO with the other failures at NIH and FDA etc. are actually causing harms to the USA population each day mRNA technology in present and mRNA vaccines remain on US market.

In all my admiration, I also must tell the truth. RFK Jr. has failed as HHS Secretary. The MAHA movement has become also all about grift and graft.

I support Bobby Jr. and want his success! I pray daily for the real Bobby Jr. to re-emerge and to put on a metal box so that The Outlaw does not get her hands on his stones anymore, suffocating him. Thus far there is none! No success!