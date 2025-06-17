Not even taking the shot was true, word is a pure lie to shill and drive you to take it…

It is Malone who began suing people like Breggin who questioned him, like Ruby, like anyone who questioned him…he poked me but he knows better, it is he who sat silent on mRNA reverse transcription and the potential deadly impact on human genome, yet he was silent until he could shill no more, then running to bullshit ‘then’ credible reports like EPOCH and DEL and CHD…then…for interviews…and their silence…grifting on unsuspecting donors, it is he who sat silent on damage to mitochondria, it is he who sat silent knowing the content of the mRNA vaccine etc. the LNP did not and could not stay at the injection site and HAD to disperse system wide for it is he who did research on mRNA and liposomes etc. and he knew encasing the mRNA molecule in a molecular transport vehicle comprised of fat (lipid bi-layer) was the ONLY way that the mRNA payload could get to where it needed to be and not be destroyed by the immune system, yet he was silent until Canadian scientist Bridle pointed it out, it was he who sat silent as the FDA and CDC and NIH lied to the nation on this for he was shilling like when he was shilling telling you the mRNA vaccine saved lives yet he knew he was lying and so many who listened took it and many died so the deaths lay at his feet and you Bobby Jr. reward this fraud?

It is he who sat silent knowing the content of the vaccine and all linked to it would not dissolve rapidly and leave the system as the CDC and FDA etc. told us, and that it would persist and by all accounts today we know it persists for years and likely lifelong with a devastating mechanism of lethal toxic action yet he sat silent…it was he. not you. he. he is nothing but a con grifter with a terrible case of short man syndrome. and envious petty man envious of all else. Just ask him Bobby Jr., to show is this data he said he saw…this TWEET by him tells you the con of him, he was lying there but what he must know is people died and one day he will pay in a court…we all pay our debts…a court is where he is destined, him and all like him, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin et al. Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech et al. all of them.

he sat silent, they all sat silent, are criminals IMO…and he, Malone is worse for they at least, like Drew Weissman and Kariko who Malone threatened for they got the NOBEL…stand behind their death technology and shot, this SMS man ran and hid in the Freedom Movement convincing DEL and CHD and Brownstone et al. that he was above board.

RFK Jr., let us agree that if Malone can show you and us, show me the data he was alluding to here, show us, show us the unambiguous data, I will praise him. But he cannot. He was a duplicitous fraud then and now and you sullied and damaged your reputation appointing him. RFK Jr. It is a joke. Makes the entire ACIP look pedestrian. IMO it should be shut down. Not replaced.

Show us the data Bob Malone where the mRNA vaccine saved lives. Show us. And btw, these are my words, my views, I speak for me.

Read this specious nonsensical duplicitous statement Malone made, ask him to show you this data:

Yet:

See my substack prior on the seminal Shrestha et al. study showing a dose-response relationship:

Did Shrestha et al. (Cleveland Clinic study) show that the more COVID boosters received, the higher the risk of subsequently contracting COVID? Yes! There was a clear dose response where the least (substack.com)

see Shrestha here:

Among 51017 employees, COVID-19 occurred in 4424 (8.7%) during the study. In multivariable analysis, the bivalent vaccinated state was associated with lower risk of COVID-19 during the BA.4/5 dominant (HR, .71; 95% C.I., .63-.79) and the BQ dominant (HR, .80; 95% C.I., .69-.94) phases, but decreased risk was not found during the XBB dominant phase (HR, .96; 95% C.I., .82-.1.12). Estimated vaccine effectiveness (VE) was 29% (95% C.I., 21%-37%), 20% (95% C.I., 6%-31%), and 4% (95% C.I., -12%-18%), during the BA.4/5, BQ, and XBB dominant phases, respectively. Risk of COVID-19 also increased with time since most recent prior COVID-19 episode and with the number of vaccine doses previously received.

see key graphs showing dose response:

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.