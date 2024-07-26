No matter how much you hide behind books and conferences and drop names, you named here (and there are many others) have partook in a lie and a deceit to the people and killed people and play with words now ‘oh its modified oh they used my technology oh I did not get the NOBEL so I am upset’…the greatest lie by you set of fraudsters have been made on the American people as you preened and posed for camera and sought fame and money…and made money…and enriched and lied all the way…you each knew your ‘invention’ was not safety tested and deadly…yet you did not care…and the fascinating issue is you now talk about the harms as you have no choice and seek to make money on the downside, and pretend it is not YOUR invention and vaccine we are talking about…its breath-taking…the duplicity.

you people I just named are killers, blatant murderers for you killed people with an unsafe mRNA technology and vaccine you knew was unsafe yet kept silent UNTIL the harms and deaths emerged, stayed silent on reverse transcription, stayed silent on vaccine etc. remaining at injection site…you stayed silent on ineffectiveness and lied about it, stayed silent on the harms…you beasts are simply power hungry fame hungry money making whores and no amount of time will make us forget for we want you bastards, each on dragged into a legal proper court room with proper judges and juries, proper legal justice, and under oath, examined and tested…

if judges and juries decide no criminal intent, that the ensuing mRNA vaccine deaths were not deliberate or reckless by you, then we celebrate you and accept it was not your fault…but if judges and juries and courts find you did wrong, were reckless and deadly in what you did, and if they decide that you must face prison and/or the death penalty, then we impose…and we hang you high, each and every one of you after the judges and juries have their go and make decisions…we must get your mRNA work and actions that has caused massive death, examined…

Hang them high! Once judges and juries rule…

in this regard I am dismayed by the Trump administration that it never once mentioned COVID, the fraud of the fake PCR manufactured non-pandemic, the failures of the lockdowns and school closures and business closures, the deadliness of the mRNA vaccine…I support POTUS Trump fully as the ONLY option now, I worked for him in his administration at HHS, and I WILL help him get to White House again (as he is IMO a great strong effective POTUS) but the failure by ANYONE, not even once, even POTUS Trump, to raise the deadly COVID pandemic is outrageous and a pure failure. The American people were deceived. We cannot just pretend it, COVID, and the deadly mRNA vaccine (and DNA viral vector platform) did not happen and decide when it will be least politically damaging, then raise it. This is why I give Bobby Kennedy Jr. credit. For his own reasons and for reasons we do not know and yet for pure honesty, he keeps it on the table.

No, this is very bad what happened at RNC. This was completely misguided. This was wrong. It will take the rest of the 21st century for our children to get back to January 2020 standing. I am hoping that POTUS Trump will order his election campaign to reverse that posture and ensure that the harms of the fake COVID, the lockdowns, the Malone, Bourla, Bancel et al. mRNA technology gene injection be litigated with the public…they need to hear this…they need truth, not political spin.

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)