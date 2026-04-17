Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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More Americans are buying groceries using buy now, pay later: Survey

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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Rogan: “[Benjamin] Netanyahu has been telling the United States that Iran was months away from building a nuclear bomb for 30 years, or 20 years at least,” Rogan continued. “They’ve always been saying that. Trump was the first one to go, ‘All right, let’s do something about it.’ But it seems like they (Trump) didn’t know what the f*ck they were going to do.”

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