Rogan: is he correct as he goes after POTUS Trump as to Iran bombings, "What the F*ck Are We Doing?!’ Joe Rogan Goes Off On Trump’s Iran War"; "“All of it’s terrifying,” Rogan said.
“Any time you’re involved with — you’re shooting missiles into towns and blowing things up, blowing up infrastructure, blowing up bridges — you know, and Israel’s blowing up Lebanon now. It’s like,
what the f*ck are we doing? Like, how is this still going on?” Cross and Rogan: ‘there is no plan, zero, none’…Rogan agreed.
Rogan: “[Benjamin] Netanyahu has been telling the United States that Iran was months away from building a nuclear bomb for 30 years, or 20 years at least,” Rogan continued. “They’ve always been saying that. Trump was the first one to go, ‘All right, let’s do something about it.’ But it seems like they (Trump) didn’t know what the f*ck they were going to do.”
“There was something done about it,” Cross said, alluding to former President Barack Obama’s Iran Nuclear Deal that Trump “tore up” in his first year in office.
“But we’re in a worse place now than before this thing started,” Cross added.
“Look, the Iranian regime is terrible,” Rogan said. “Like what they do to their protesters, it’s all evil.”
“I’m not disputing that at all,” Cross said.
“Most people that voted for Trump or wanted Trump to be in office, one of the things that was attractive was this ‘no more wars,’” Rogan said. “And now we’re in one of the craziest ones. And China’s flying in cargo planes filled with stuff. We don’t know what the f*ck’s in there.”
“And Russia is giving Iran information about where our troops are,” Cross added.
“All of it’s terrifying,” Rogan said. “Any time you’re involved with — you’re shooting missiles into towns and blowing things up, blowing up infrastructure, blowing up bridges — you know, and Israel’s blowing up Lebanon now. It’s like, what the f*ck are we doing? Like, how is this still going on?”
Cross added, “Well, it’s also clear there was no plan. Zero. None,” and Rogan agreed.
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Rogan: “[Benjamin] Netanyahu has been telling the United States that Iran was months away from building a nuclear bomb for 30 years, or 20 years at least,” Rogan continued. “They’ve always been saying that. Trump was the first one to go, ‘All right, let’s do something about it.’ But it seems like they (Trump) didn’t know what the f*ck they were going to do.”