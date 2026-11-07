proof majorities and already it happens that Dems have a 90% chance of taking house and Senate in 2028…4 years of Dems in control…no SCOTUS picks for Trump and Dems could well take White House in 2028; this election loss is worse than you realize, all , everything bout Trump can be reversed….I don’t want that but it can happen. I want daddy Trump to come out of this on top. It is up to him how his legacy is written. At present it is in bad shape.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Trump turned the American people against him, and Rush then and only then will his downfall occur.

If he continues with ballroom and ARC etc., IMO kickbacks insider buddy get rich schemes, then he will doom Republicans. If he does not stop the Iran war, they are doomed.