Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
40mEdited

Should we be concerned that the President is "angering" illegals and their 'Democrat-Socialist' supporters? That he is "angering" barbarians and thieves from third world muslim countries? That he is "angering" those who wish to sexually mutilate and neuter children?

I say NO.

Time for SuperMAGA

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeannie Hammond's avatar
Jeannie Hammond
44m

He didn't turn me against him.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture