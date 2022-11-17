Russell Brand: "Trucker Protests Canada and US- Finally, The TRUTH"; it was all wrong, all a lie, all a fraud, what Trudeau and Doug Ford did was monstrous, wrong, power-drunk people who hurt truckers
Being unvaccinated did not stop infection, replication, or transmission & I & Hodkinson and Bridle were telling them this in Ottawa and across the US with the truckers & banning truckers was WRONG!
Russell Brand has been on target for the past 2 years. I have a new found respect for him. Before watching his YT channel and new Rumble live show, I thought he was some Hollywood Celeb but over time, he has proven himself to care about hummanity. 1. Perhaps he saw through the fakeness and is trying to make a difference. OR 2. He is part of the psych op. I hope for #1, he has 6 million subscribers on YT so he reaches a large audience.
Wow. Russell is on fire! Great stuff