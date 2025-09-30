Russell T. Vought, the White House budget director, has exerted his influence over nearly every corner of President Trump’s Washington with his command of the levers of the federal budget.
see my stack in the past, I told you he RAN things in DC...he does! Trump trusts him & he is maybe the most trusted to Trump INSIDE! Russell T. Vought spent years drawing up plans to expand
power and shrink federal bureaucracy. Now he is moving closer to making that vision a reality’…
I argue that while Stephen Miller is Trump’s Prime Minister, Russell T. Vought is the real VPOTUS and except for Marco Rubio, is the President in waiting.
Miller, Rubio, and Vought, these three men hold all the power in Washington DC and thus USA.
But Lil Marco ain’t so little anymore as he shapes US foreign policy with blistering aggression and some might add, needed aggression:
I wrote then:
Is Russell Vought, a soldier to POTUS Trump, a super advocate & loyalist who is the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the POTUS in waiting? Is he the MOST powerful person in DC,
in Washington second only to POTUS Trump? Is Vought the actual VP and is this the person Musk makes coffee for each morning and brings him his slippers? Seems so! Bannon: “Nobody in DC has a better grip on the numbers and the management process of the federal government than Russ Vought,” says Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist. “He’s one of the critical architects of the Trump restructuring of the US government.” This includes Musk, who’s been in regular contact with Vought from the start of the presidential transition and is seen by Vought’s allies as the public-facing arm of his agenda.
Russell T. Vought spent years drawing up plans to expand presidential power and shrink federal bureaucracy. Now he is moving closer to making that vision a reality, threatening to erode checks and balances.
Russell T. Vought, the White House budget director, was preparing the Trump administration’s 2026 budget proposal this spring when his staff got some surprising news: Elon Musk’s cost-cutting team was unilaterally axing items that Mr. Vought had intended to keep.
Mr. Vought, a numbers wonk who rarely raises his voice, could barely contain his frustration, telling colleagues that he felt sidelined and undermined by the haphazard chaos of the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, according to six people with knowledge of his comments who, like others interviewed for this article, spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.
“We’re going to let DOGE break things, and we’ll pick up the pieces later,” Mr. Vought told his staff during one flash of irritation, according to three of those people. Mr. Vought’s spokeswoman, Rachel Cauley, denied that he made those comments, and that he felt frustrated by Mr. Musk.
He had carefully analyzed mistakes from the first term. And he had laid out steps to achieve the long-sought conservative goal of a president with dramatically expanded authority over the executive branch, including the power to cut off spending, fire employees, control independent agencies and deregulate the economy.
Mr. Musk, who spent more than $250 million to help elect Mr. Trump, had celebrity, access to the president and political capital that the budget director could never hope for.
But Mr. Vought (pronounced “vote”) had something Mr. Musk did not: He had done his homework.
In the months since Mr. Musk fell out with the president, Mr. Vought has at last begun to put his plans into action — remaking the presidency, block by block, by restoring powers weakened after the Nixon administration. His efforts are helping Mr. Trump exert authority more aggressively than any modern president, and are threatening an erosion of the longstanding checks and balances in America’s constitutional system.
Now, as the government heads toward a shutdown when federal funding lapses on Tuesday, Mr. Vought, 49, is leveraging the moment to further advance his goals of slashing agencies and purging employees, with his office telling agencies to prepare for mass firings unless Congress can strike a deal to keep the government open.
As to the budget, etc ......
Dems are going to demand a few trillion more in spending to keep the government from going broke in the next few weeks. There is no federal budget...only numbers on a piece of paper that the entire DC Swamp, including the illustrious Trumpo, constantly ignore. This is a complete clown show as none of these people have an ounce of balls.