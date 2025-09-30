power and shrink federal bureaucracy. Now he is moving closer to making that vision a reality’…

I argue that while Stephen Miller is Trump’s Prime Minister, Russell T. Vought is the real VPOTUS and except for Marco Rubio, is the President in waiting.

Miller, Rubio, and Vought, these three men hold all the power in Washington DC and thus USA.

But Lil Marco ain’t so little anymore as he shapes US foreign policy with blistering aggression and some might add, needed aggression:

I wrote then:

Is Russell Vought, a soldier to POTUS Trump, a super advocate & loyalist who is the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the POTUS in waiting? Is he the MOST powerful person in DC,

in Washington second only to POTUS Trump? Is Vought the actual VP and is this the person Musk makes coffee for each morning and brings him his slippers? Seems so! Bannon: “Nobody in DC has a better grip on the numbers and the management process of the federal government than Russ Vought,” says Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist. “He’s one of the critical architects of the Trump restructuring of the US government.” This includes Musk, who’s been in regular contact with Vought from the start of the presidential transition and is seen by Vought’s allies as the public-facing arm of his agenda.

Russell T. Vought spent years drawing up plans to expand presidential power and shrink federal bureaucracy. Now he is moving closer to making that vision a reality, threatening to erode checks and balances.