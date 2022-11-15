SOURCE:

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1697080/russia-poland-missle-dead-NATO-state-Ukraine-war-pictures-world-war-3

To be honest, if our media reported this, I do not believe it. The media today only lies, not one statement is ever true. Pure lies. How do we know the missiles is Russian origin etc. So at this moment, I shared it with you. Is it true, let us see.