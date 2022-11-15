RUSSIAN MISSILES HIT POLAND; At least two dead after Russian missiles land in NATO state Poland on Ukraine border The Prime Minister of Poland has called an emergency meeting following the explosion.
EXPRESS; very dangerous if true and can be very dangerous if not handled properly and can the Biden et al. administration cause global war from this, the answer is YES, neocons already have us there
SOURCE:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1697080/russia-poland-missle-dead-NATO-state-Ukraine-war-pictures-world-war-3
To be honest, if our media reported this, I do not believe it. The media today only lies, not one statement is ever true. Pure lies. How do we know the missiles is Russian origin etc. So at this moment, I shared it with you. Is it true, let us see.
First words from my hub's mouth: "False flag."
I think there's a 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 good chance he's right. We'll see...Either way not great, but I doubt very seriously that Russia would do this...but again. We'll see.
Russian missiles? I believe nothing our evil, lying regime reports.