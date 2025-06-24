Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that "World War III could be very close" following the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. The statement came in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, in which the Russian foreign minister specifically quoted President Vladimir Putin. “There is a huge potential for conflict right under our noses, in Ukraine and the Middle East,” Putin had stated days earlier during the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. Lavrov echoed that warning by questioning the legitimacy of certain countries exercising their right to self-defense, disregarding the UN Charter. According to the diplomat, this attitude is pushing the world toward “total chaos.”

Criticism of the US attack

Tensions rose sharply following the precision strikes launched by the United States last Saturday, which hit the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities. Washington confirmed that the operation was ordered by President Donald Trump and that its objective was to neutralize the Iranian regime's strategic capabilities. Reactions from Moscow were immediate. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the attacks "irresponsible" and in violation of international law, emphasizing that they were carried out by a permanent member of the UN Security Council. In line with Lavrov, former Russian president and current Vice President of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, stated that most countries around the world reject this military action. According to him, the damage to Iranian infrastructure was minimal, and the offensive could have accelerated a more favorable international response to Tehran, including the possible transfer of nuclear weapons.

Origin of the conflict

The crisis erupted on June 13, when Israel bombed targets in Iran and declared a state of emergency. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the operation sought to dismantle the Iranian regime's nuclear capabilities. The Islamic Republic responded with missile strikes, triggering a rapid regional escalation. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is now heading to Moscow for talks with President Putin. His Russian counterpart, Lavrov, stated that Israel and the United States “crossed a very big red line” with the attack on nuclear facilities. For its part, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that no increases in radiation levels were detected following the attacks, and ruled out any impacts on health or the environment.

Attack on the European Union

In the same interview, Lavrov also harshly criticized the Western stance on the Ukrainian conflict and the demonization of Russia. "They are cynically using Ukraine against us," the foreign minister said. He also noted an "almost animal-like aggressiveness" in European discourse, especially from figures like Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas, whom he dismissed with contempt. Lavrov warns of possible World War III after US attack on Iran - Aurora Israel News in Spanish

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.