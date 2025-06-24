Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

AwakeNotWoke
5m

It appears that Iran has enough enriched uranium, centrifuges and expertise to have nukes within one year.

They've been 'weeks away" for more than 20 years according to Bibi.

Now watch them withdraw from the NPT and follow in the footsteps of Kim Jung UN.

The US needs to take out Kim Jong Un's nukes and put boots on the ground in North Korea.

Americans are so very brave and precisely the needed IQ rank to do this.

I can't understand why this has not already happened.

Justin. Hart
7m

What you seem to forget here is Russia is already involved in a war of attrition and can’t handle it in Ukraine . This is saber rattling from a country who maybe is regretting the Ukraine mess. Also you omitted October 7th why ? ISREAL didn’t start this war IRAN DID but. ISREAL will finish it once + forever I think .

