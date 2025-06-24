Russia's Lavrov warns of possible World War III after US attack on Iran; Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that "World War III could be very close" following the US attack on Iranian
nuclear facilities. The statement came in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, in which the Russian foreign minister specifically quoted President Vladimir Putin. now "towards total chaos"
“There is a huge potential for conflict right under our noses, in Ukraine and the Middle East,” Putin had stated days earlier during the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. Lavrov echoed that warning by questioning the legitimacy of certain countries exercising their right to self-defense, disregarding the UN Charter. According to the diplomat, this attitude is pushing the world toward “total chaos.”
Criticism of the US attack
Tensions rose sharply following the precision strikes launched by the United States last Saturday, which hit the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities. Washington confirmed that the operation was ordered by President Donald Trump and that its objective was to neutralize the Iranian regime's strategic capabilities.
Reactions from Moscow were immediate. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the attacks "irresponsible" and in violation of international law, emphasizing that they were carried out by a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
In line with Lavrov, former Russian president and current Vice President of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, stated that most countries around the world reject this military action. According to him, the damage to Iranian infrastructure was minimal, and the offensive could have accelerated a more favorable international response to Tehran, including the possible transfer of nuclear weapons.
Origin of the conflict
The crisis erupted on June 13, when Israel bombed targets in Iran and declared a state of emergency. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the operation sought to dismantle the Iranian regime's nuclear capabilities. The Islamic Republic responded with missile strikes, triggering a rapid regional escalation.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is now heading to Moscow for talks with President Putin. His Russian counterpart, Lavrov, stated that Israel and the United States “crossed a very big red line” with the attack on nuclear facilities.
For its part, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that no increases in radiation levels were detected following the attacks, and ruled out any impacts on health or the environment.
Attack on the European Union
In the same interview, Lavrov also harshly criticized the Western stance on the Ukrainian conflict and the demonization of Russia. "They are cynically using Ukraine against us," the foreign minister said. He also noted an "almost animal-like aggressiveness" in European discourse, especially from figures like Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas, whom he dismissed with contempt.
Lavrov warns of possible World War III after US attack on Iran - Aurora Israel News in Spanish
___
It appears that Iran has enough enriched uranium, centrifuges and expertise to have nukes within one year.
They've been 'weeks away" for more than 20 years according to Bibi.
Now watch them withdraw from the NPT and follow in the footsteps of Kim Jung UN.
The US needs to take out Kim Jong Un's nukes and put boots on the ground in North Korea.
Americans are so very brave and precisely the needed IQ rank to do this.
I can't understand why this has not already happened.
What you seem to forget here is Russia is already involved in a war of attrition and can’t handle it in Ukraine . This is saber rattling from a country who maybe is regretting the Ukraine mess. Also you omitted October 7th why ? ISREAL didn’t start this war IRAN DID but. ISREAL will finish it once + forever I think .