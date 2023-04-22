Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

AwakeNotWoke
Apr 22, 2023

Yes of course he likely died from the fraudulent mRNA clot shot pseudovaccine injection. But at least he died fully vaccinated. His death would have been so much worse if he wasn't vaccinated. It also could have been prevented if he had another booster

His loved ones should repeat 100 times in memory of him what he would say: "I am grateful that I was mandated or convinced to get the shots. I am thankful to Fauci and Joe Biden. I am grateful for the protection that the vaccines continue to provide."

Thomas Lewis's avatar
Thomas Lewis
Apr 22, 2023

.

Taking This Vaccine

Would Be Like Flying In A Plane

That Was Made In Rwanda.

.

