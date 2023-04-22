Ryan Petrick, 39 years old: reports in his orbituary say he died of a brain aneurysm; did Ryan die of an aneurysm linked to the mRNA technology COVID gene injection? Can we ask?
Yes of course he likely died from the fraudulent mRNA clot shot pseudovaccine injection. But at least he died fully vaccinated. His death would have been so much worse if he wasn't vaccinated. It also could have been prevented if he had another booster
His loved ones should repeat 100 times in memory of him what he would say: "I am grateful that I was mandated or convinced to get the shots. I am thankful to Fauci and Joe Biden. I am grateful for the protection that the vaccines continue to provide."
