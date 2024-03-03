I just making fools of you and you can’t figure it out…I fu*k*****n** you and you cannot grasp that yet….he he he, what a bunch of fools you are, I M***N*** and others like me have you so screwed up, I using all kinds of psych shit on you….and brought the thing that is killing you and has killed your parents and friends yet you giving me money to hear bullshit speeches I/we giving and all I could really tell you about is dogs and cats and h**s**** and ra***e***, what morons you the public are, shit, I wish I thought of this earlier, my and my band of misfits, my money sucking leeches for I gots them pimping you too…I making money from them the sycophants they are, sorry loser doctors and scientists, no life, running behind me for shoutouts and stage appearances….can’t work in the real world so can’t get off the donor money teets and I making money off the public from them…so I is a DOUBLE DIPPER…God life is SWEET…

These people did real wrong SAGE and trying all how to deflect and misdirect.

As I have said before, allow judges and juries to have a crack at them and if found to have killed needlessly, we allow the courts to hang them all! Until dead!

‘Blue Pill Covidian hospitalized with COVID!

::raises hand slowly::

Is “Covid” still deadly?Apparently!

This poor bastard was given Remdesivir and monoclonal ABS and Paxlovid.

Did they get the shots?

FIVE.

Why does someone still need Remdesivir and monoclonal ABS and Paxlovid after five shots (or nine)?

Anyway, Covid must still be dangerous, right?

Is it still highly infectious?

A smart bomb of infectivity, said Michael Callahan.

THIS THING IS DIFFERENT, warned Dr. Pierre Kory.

If so…

Why are we not contact tracing still?

Why no more N95s?

Is it still a super-antigen? (Promo code: Steven Hatfill)

Did the virus mutate down to a mild form?

Or is it a VIRULENT VIRUS PROMO CODE NOTORIOUS GVB?

Can we shake our clothes now and stuff? 😅

DO WE HAVE VENTILATOR SHORTAGES AND FREEZER TRUCKS FULL OF DEAD BODIES?

Are those still under EUA?

Do we still have an Emergency?

Are hospitals still getting paid?’