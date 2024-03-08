Soon they will trot out Oleander again.

Had it not been my bosses (I cannot name them) and I who told certain people get to fuck out of our offices with your Oleander (Oleandrin) madness, they may have gotten it into oval….yes, you read that right, insane people lobbied me and some of my bosses in HHS to get the FDA to fast track Oleander…we told them, and I looked at the science, that FDA cannot fast track, not under us, no favoritism with me, that we will not link to FDA or Hahn, and we will not do that, I had enough information it was toxic and a potentially deadly shrub substance etc. as I look back, these beasts would have punctured the oval and Trump may have taken it…they were that deranged up in there…people would have convinced him…you got no idea the idiots and morons who were around Trump…and these beasts were into money making. I told them get to fuck away from me. Get out of my office with your Oleander madness and do not approach FDA etc. And never come back. I told these people, under zero condition, NONE, do you let POTUS Trump near Oleander or to talk about it or mention it etc. I felt it was insane and my role was to warn everyone that it was batshit crazy and I did. Thank God my boss (s) did too.

Trump would have likely died if these deranged money whore fuckers got next to the oval…into his orbit….yet in hind sight, he is a smart man, may not have fallen for it. I do recall he may have responded to a question on it and I think people may have pitched it to the WH…even to 45…but I know he did not approve of anything, of it…

It is with this, efforts like this from money whore sick deranged batshit crazy people who knows someone who knows someone who could get them a meeting (thats how DC works, each other coddling each others balls and cupping and spooning and kickbacks and favors etc.) that you could get to see high-level people (and Trump has to put an end to how DC works), but I did appreciate that the Food and Drug Administration and its commissioner, Dr. Stephen Hahn, made certain the public was protected from that poison, for that, even with his devastating approval of EUAs for the unsafe vaccine, I thank him for.

I grew to appreciate Trump, in all his imperfections and mistakes…for I saw one man fighting an entire system of tens of thousands of DC freak deranged hateful RINOs and democrats and deepstate people…at HHS, everywhere in government…had it not been for Scott Atlas (I greatly admire) and I, I think HHS would have fallen…we were likely with a few I worked for, who were sane…Atlas was banging away at Eisenhower and I at HHS…they hated us two and we hated them, from Fauci go down…the battles were legendary…Fauci and Birx hated me and so I loved it…for I was punishing them inside HHS…telling them and their crews how stupid, inept, corrupt, dangerous they were…were harming the public with lockdowns and school closures and masks…I recognized what they were doing 45…their job was to destroy his re-election and they did…by ensuring the pandemic response was batshit crazy…it was…

Trump is not POTUS because of serious question re stolen votes, mail-ins etc. but also largely due to the failure in the pandemic response…imagine that a fake non-pandemic toppled a sitting POTUS…created out of lies using a fake PCR-over-cycled ‘95% false-positive’ process and lies of asymptomatic transmission that never was, lies of equal risk of severe outcomes if exposed to COVID regardless of baseline risk and age (no age-risk stratification)…the understanding in DC was to daily make Trump look dis-organized across 2020 leading up to November 2020, and using NIH, FDA, CDC and its top dog people to write bogus fraud MMWR reports, multiple near daily…twisting all the science the rag that the MMWR was, written by politicized inept stupid incompetent specious psuedo scientists writing pseudo science reports to confuse and scare the public, making 45 look chaotic on the podium, and news media to only deliver bad news 24/7 that was false news, use the media to paint mayhem etc. and let Trump talk each time at the podium and ‘wear’ the response…he did not know they set him up…he just trusted they were on the same team, the advice he got was ‘solid’ and bullet proof…that he the boss was getting best trustworthy high-quality ‘best evidence’ guidance from Fauci et al.…he never understood they were hollowing him out, destroying him, stealing his re-election in his face…and at the same time fucking America and the world to bring the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA technology gene based death vaccine.

COVID was not just a fake non-pandemic (0.05% IFR), it was a clusterfuck of a response…a catastrophic response designed to fail and make POTUS look inept to cost him votes (it did for many of his own people were hurt), yet a response to a fake pandemic…thats the irony…using a vaccine that was not needed and never worked…

everything about COVID was a 100% lie to remove a sitting POTUS. the people around POTUS were so misguided and deranged and misplaced, that I think had we not intervened, they would have gotten Oleander and similar into his hands especially when he got COVID…as reported.

This is why I want him to have a 2nd shot, so he can get back there and burn it all down and work the levers of Justice to punish them all, every last one of them…with jail and more, once courts and judges get a crack at them and rule.

Oleander.

So SAGE is right, these murderers we are dealing with, are really money making whores who will stop at nothing to make money, and will try with Squalene and even Oleander. The stories I could tell about my stint at HHS for Trump will shock you but I cannot…bound by executive privilege and confidentiality…and one key point, maybe Trump was the only good person, really smeared by media, that I met in DC save my boss (s), a few folk, most are DC filth. Republican and democrat.

MAGA, thank God they did not get Oleander into his hands, they tried, I know….and he would have died. My boss (s) and I ensured we told oval folk et al. do not let anyone near oval with Oleander. Today, when I think about it, it is almost as if they were trying to kill him.