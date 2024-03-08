SAGE HANA is dropping a haymaker here, talking about squalene that was in the anthrax vaccine that harmed the US soldiers etc.; sit back, these bitches don't want COVID and the leech fest done
so will trot out chemical after chemical and more summits with grifters sucking air out of needed proper debates and hearings for Malone and Bourla and Bancel; they wanted 45 to take Oleander
Soon they will trot out Oleander again.
Had it not been my bosses (I cannot name them) and I who told certain people get to fuck out of our offices with your Oleander (Oleandrin) madness, they may have gotten it into oval….yes, you read that right, insane people lobbied me and some of my bosses in HHS to get the FDA to fast track Oleander…we told them, and I looked at the science, that FDA cannot fast track, not under us, no favoritism with me, that we will not link to FDA or Hahn, and we will not do that, I had enough information it was toxic and a potentially deadly shrub substance etc. as I look back, these beasts would have punctured the oval and Trump may have taken it…they were that deranged up in there…people would have convinced him…you got no idea the idiots and morons who were around Trump…and these beasts were into money making. I told them get to fuck away from me. Get out of my office with your Oleander madness and do not approach FDA etc. And never come back. I told these people, under zero condition, NONE, do you let POTUS Trump near Oleander or to talk about it or mention it etc. I felt it was insane and my role was to warn everyone that it was batshit crazy and I did. Thank God my boss (s) did too.
Trump would have likely died if these deranged money whore fuckers got next to the oval…into his orbit….yet in hind sight, he is a smart man, may not have fallen for it. I do recall he may have responded to a question on it and I think people may have pitched it to the WH…even to 45…but I know he did not approve of anything, of it…
It is with this, efforts like this from money whore sick deranged batshit crazy people who knows someone who knows someone who could get them a meeting (thats how DC works, each other coddling each others balls and cupping and spooning and kickbacks and favors etc.) that you could get to see high-level people (and Trump has to put an end to how DC works), but I did appreciate that the Food and Drug Administration and its commissioner, Dr. Stephen Hahn, made certain the public was protected from that poison, for that, even with his devastating approval of EUAs for the unsafe vaccine, I thank him for.
I grew to appreciate Trump, in all his imperfections and mistakes…for I saw one man fighting an entire system of tens of thousands of DC freak deranged hateful RINOs and democrats and deepstate people…at HHS, everywhere in government…had it not been for Scott Atlas (I greatly admire) and I, I think HHS would have fallen…we were likely with a few I worked for, who were sane…Atlas was banging away at Eisenhower and I at HHS…they hated us two and we hated them, from Fauci go down…the battles were legendary…Fauci and Birx hated me and so I loved it…for I was punishing them inside HHS…telling them and their crews how stupid, inept, corrupt, dangerous they were…were harming the public with lockdowns and school closures and masks…I recognized what they were doing 45…their job was to destroy his re-election and they did…by ensuring the pandemic response was batshit crazy…it was…
Trump is not POTUS because of serious question re stolen votes, mail-ins etc. but also largely due to the failure in the pandemic response…imagine that a fake non-pandemic toppled a sitting POTUS…created out of lies using a fake PCR-over-cycled ‘95% false-positive’ process and lies of asymptomatic transmission that never was, lies of equal risk of severe outcomes if exposed to COVID regardless of baseline risk and age (no age-risk stratification)…the understanding in DC was to daily make Trump look dis-organized across 2020 leading up to November 2020, and using NIH, FDA, CDC and its top dog people to write bogus fraud MMWR reports, multiple near daily…twisting all the science the rag that the MMWR was, written by politicized inept stupid incompetent specious psuedo scientists writing pseudo science reports to confuse and scare the public, making 45 look chaotic on the podium, and news media to only deliver bad news 24/7 that was false news, use the media to paint mayhem etc. and let Trump talk each time at the podium and ‘wear’ the response…he did not know they set him up…he just trusted they were on the same team, the advice he got was ‘solid’ and bullet proof…that he the boss was getting best trustworthy high-quality ‘best evidence’ guidance from Fauci et al.…he never understood they were hollowing him out, destroying him, stealing his re-election in his face…and at the same time fucking America and the world to bring the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA technology gene based death vaccine.
COVID was not just a fake non-pandemic (0.05% IFR), it was a clusterfuck of a response…a catastrophic response designed to fail and make POTUS look inept to cost him votes (it did for many of his own people were hurt), yet a response to a fake pandemic…thats the irony…using a vaccine that was not needed and never worked…
everything about COVID was a 100% lie to remove a sitting POTUS. the people around POTUS were so misguided and deranged and misplaced, that I think had we not intervened, they would have gotten Oleander and similar into his hands especially when he got COVID…as reported.
This is why I want him to have a 2nd shot, so he can get back there and burn it all down and work the levers of Justice to punish them all, every last one of them…with jail and more, once courts and judges get a crack at them and rule.
Oleander.
So SAGE is right, these murderers we are dealing with, are really money making whores who will stop at nothing to make money, and will try with Squalene and even Oleander. The stories I could tell about my stint at HHS for Trump will shock you but I cannot…bound by executive privilege and confidentiality…and one key point, maybe Trump was the only good person, really smeared by media, that I met in DC save my boss (s), a few folk, most are DC filth. Republican and democrat.
MAGA, thank God they did not get Oleander into his hands, they tried, I know….and he would have died. My boss (s) and I ensured we told oval folk et al. do not let anyone near oval with Oleander. Today, when I think about it, it is almost as if they were trying to kill him.
Have you ever heard of Jane Burgermeister? She was a german scientist who warned the people against thr Bird flu shots because they had squalene in them and she said it caused a cytokine storm. This was in appx.2011-2013 ish. They did all kinds of things to her to shut her mouth, put her in jail, and they finally killed her. Sad.
Have you ever wondered who (or what) Sage Hana is?
I went back through her Substack archive which begins in Jan. 2022 and several things struck me as odd. First, not only has she (?) posted daily for over two years, but sometimes as many as 4 or 5 a day. Who has time to write all that, not to mention doing the research and checking sources?
Also, I sampled one post for every 10 that came up and every last one of them was behind a paywall, including the ones from a year ago where I engaged her, which at the time were free. So if I want to go back and check what I wrote, I have to pay to do so? Consider someone who's doing research and would like to use her material as a starting point. They too will have to pay. How does that support journalistic inquiry into the biggest story of the century? How much has *she* paid for the material she presents? She calls out many of the high level CV investigators for *their* paywalls, and yet she has her own? Hypocritical if you ask me.
Another curiosity. On pages where the comments could still be seen, they were all deleted. Why would you do that? Any journalist that sees that will automatically dismiss her as a reliable source since she's tampered with the record, which may have contained a rebuttal to one of her claims.
Then there's the presentation, a rambling stream-of-consciousness diatribe that breaks a basic rule of journalism which states that YOU are not the subject. The cuteness and little emojis were charming at first, but got on my nerves after a while, as did the lack of attribution for many of the quotes she included. So I brought that up, and it wasn't well received. I can't link to that exchange though, because like I said, it's behind a paywall and possibly deleted. I dropped out shortly after that.
Sage Hana is clearly NOT a journalist, although I don't think she ever claimed to be. The impression she leaves is of a concerned citizen fighting back against a corrupt system, but I find that hard to believe as well. After two years of going at it virtually non-stop, most people would have burned out by now, unless they were making a good living off of it.
One thing I've noticed about Substack authors is they tend not to list the number of paid subscribers they have. Personally, I find it hard to trust someone who doesn't state their interests, in fact I find it hard to trust anyone who requires more than voluntary donations because it casts doubt on their motives as well as leaving them open to financial pressure, as we've seen time and time again, especially with YouTube. So how much is Sage Hana making for her theatrical presentation of other people's work? Given what's at stake, is that even ethical? After all she's just an aggregator. It's not like she's doing original work.