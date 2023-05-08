Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Prof. Fred Nazar
May 8, 2023

Interesting, the Breggins showed his paper Jan 2020 stating how dangerous the mRNA vax was, before all those dates! My research so far:

The REAL Dr. Robert W. Malone

He has a long record in the bioweapons complex (10 billion dollars in grants 2012-2017 1):

“I have historically worked with people who have been truly Deep State intelligence community. I have decades of experience in biodefense. I have been deep in the belly of the beast. I have won literally billions of dollars for my clients in grants and contracts. I have managed hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and contracts in the vaccine space.” 2

Dr. Malone “the original inventor of mRNA vaccination as a technology, DNA vaccination, and multiple non-viral DNA and RNA/mRNA platform delivery technologies. He holds numerous fundamental domestic and foreign patents in the fields of gene delivery, delivery formulations, and vaccines, including for fundamental DNA and RNA/mRNA vaccine technologies.” 3

Does Malone receive royalties from Pfizer and Moderna for any of his 57 mRNA patents4, some of which are essential for lipid nanoparticles (there are 1814 patents related to Malone and nanoparticles)? Couldn’t he block them from using his patents in making haccines? US patents expire in 20 years: how many of those are still valid? If he could have blocked vax manufacturers, wouldn’t he be accomplice to genocide? By denying this without giving reasons, he left the accusations open.

Some ask: is it legal and ethical to appropriate patents, when the funding came from the taxpayer and is supposed to benefit the taxpayer, not the researcher who cashed his wage?

It’s like a physicist who worked in the Manhattan Project, the U.S. government research project (1942–45) that produced the first atomic bombs, alleging that he didn’t know his theoretical and practical knowledge would be weaponized, even though he was hired by the military and knew it could be weaponized. Worse if his patents could have stopped the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima. All those lives would be in his conscience.

24 Jun 2021 Malone twitted supporting traitor Andrew Hill calling for more evidence on ivermectin (there were thousands of proven cases along a year and there was no harm trying!): “PLEASE pay attention to Dr. Andrew Hill. He is a very solid and mature data scientist. We speak often, and I have complete confidence in him and his team. Evidence-based medicine, not hype.” Malone was replied: “Sorry Dr. Malone, you must have missed Tess Lawrie statement around her private conversation with Dr. Hill where he admitted pressure from sponsors was the cause of his bogus conclusions.“ 9 Malone didn’t answer, maybe he didn’t read it and wasn’t aware of Hill’s 180° change towards the anti-ivermectin genocide. He surely supported ivermectin afterwards.

Some say that it is strange that Malone says he got vaccinated after getting COVID: why wouldn’t an expert like him rely on natural immunity and repurposed drugs? Why would he take an EUA experiment, having worked for decades with mRNA for the Department of Defence and CIA, and knowing the failure in cancer patients and the risk of ADE? In early 2022 he was still supporting vaccinating the elderly and high risk, while working for a Bio-defence contract. 10 It seems he never gave a public apology.

He sued freedom fighters like the Breggins, Dr. Peter McCullough (America Out Loud) and Dr. Jane Ruby for 25 million dollars each, instead of leading a class action against the social media that censored him and millions (Twitter, Linkedin, etc.). 11

He attacked Harvey Risch, MD; Judy Mikovits, MD; Paul Alexander, Ph.D.; and The Wellness Company.12

Some argue that this is exactly what a false flag does: block anyone contesting his official narrative. For instance, the Breggins were criticizing Mattias Desmet’s mass formation theory: “The Desmet/Malone Ideology of Mass Psychosis Blames the Citizens and Not the Global Predators“.13 On the contrary, Malone has leaded global congresses in many countries, where he accused global corruption. Still, he refuses to mention “conspiracy”. By suing and not giving explanations, Malone left the accusations open.

If you search for the word “conspiracy” in Malone’s substack, you’ll only find disbelief in such reality. For example, he reposted Desmet, who lays the burden on the people. Either Malone and Desmet were fooled or they are trying to fool us... into the magical belief that this is a spontaneous yet coordinated process across nations and that there’s nothing else to do except talking us to extermination. Some argue that Malone is the fooled and Desmet is the fooler because he uses half truths to structure a lie. Yet, he might just be a fooled, repeating structured foolishness.

9 Jan 2023. Musk Twitter was still censoring and shadow banning COVID posts and refused to reinstate many accounts from truthers, yet Twitter reinstated Malone’s account (with many others like Kirsch and McCullough). According to Dr. Ruby’s screenshots 14, Twitter blocked her for posting “What is The Malone Doctrine?”: why would Twitter support Malone by banning Dr. Ruby?:

2 Feb 2023. Malone called for a ban on mRNA and DNA COVID injections ... 3 years too late: by Jan 2020, Malone had published a paper showing that, the same as with SARS-Cov-1 and MERS where they caused ADE in animal testing, they were too dangerous for humans, even experimentally: because of the ADE risk, they should thoroughly be tested on animals. 15 He never mentioned this study until accused by the Breggins in Feb 2023.

I'll soon post a surprise I found

16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet

Politics got us in, politics is the way out ... after prayers!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison

7 replies
SoCalGal's avatar
SoCalGal
May 8, 2023

I don’t think I would be bragging about inventing it considering how harmful it is.

