𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹 𝗙𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘁 (𝗔𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲𝟭𝟳𝟳𝟲) said POTUS Trump (45) had NO CHOICE but to push out the mRNA vaccine! I find the points are good, interesting but Paul F misses 4 key points 1)it has
been shown now to be unsafe yet 45 praises it, this is not good, misguided! 2)still praises lockdowns 3)boasts about the fast time line, this is the PROBELM, it was not safety tested; WRONG!
and the 4th point is this, all we had to do was NOTHING, had we done NOTHING, no lockdowns, no vaccine, we would have lost far fewer people, it is the response that killed 90%…fact! we needed NO vaccine, none, not even for elderly….all we had to do was strongly protect the vulnerable in the population…so Paul F has good points but at a 15,000 foot level, we are flying at 50,000 feet now. We did not need to do ANYTHING….not because something was there meant we had to react….all of it was wrong, today we know NOTHING worked, all COVID policies failed, every lockdown, every shield policy….the vaccine itself fails, you now onto your 6, 7th booster…its DOA and deadly…and Malone is silent, just lies, lies lies, just talks bullshit about horses all day long and now is telling you he is famous, so he is ‘special’….I tell you all of these beasts need to be in jail….Bourla, Malone, Bancel et al…all….all pure bullshit garbage deadly lies….lies about asymptomatic spread, over-cycled PCR, a PCR manufactured fake non-pandemic (0.05% IFR, half of seasonal flu) etc. etc. etc. The isolation, the DNR orders, no antibiotics, the Remdesivir, the propofol, the midazolam, the lorazepam, the morphine, the dehydration, the ventilator…all of it…killed people…
Please comment to Paul F’s telegram below, what do you think? He says Trump had no choice….
Playing devil’s advocate the kindest thing I can say is, Trump knows he needs every vote he can get. And, he will lose more votes by bashing vaccines than praising them. Vaccine skeptics will tisk-tisk but vote for him anyway. Vaccine advocates would disown him as a murderer if he came out against the shots. A recent poll by the major newspaper in my town indicated most still believe millions died from Covid. The comment section was rife with people who expressed disdain for those “selfish” folks that put their notions of individual liberty ahead of people dying. I had to stop reading because the stupidity was so strong. But alas they vote. So like it or not Trump has to pander to these retards. And there are a lot more of them than even I care to admit.
The horse you are beating should have been pronounced dead 3 years ago.
The vaccine got states to open up that otherwise would have stayed closed.
Trump repeatedly says he will not fund any federally funded organization that mandates the vaccine or face masks.
Trump continually says it's up to you whether you want the vaccine or not. There are still millions out there that think the death jab works. I MYSELF KNOW PEOPLE WHO ARE DOUBLE VAXXED AND BOOSTED WHO ARE FINE, AND I ALSO KNOW PEOPLE WHO HAVE DIED POST VAXX.
THE BIG DIFFERENCE IS THAT TRUMP MANDATED NOTHING, THAT WAS BIDEN WHO AT THAT TIME SHOULD HAVE BEEN BRIEFED ON THE PFIZER DOCUMENTS THAT THE FDA WANTED KEPT UNDER WRAPS FOR 75 YEARS.
You really need to focus your concerns elsewhere.
I'll say this again for the 4 billionth time, we have 2 choices, biden and tyranny or Trump and a chance to fix this crap. Your recent stacks are convincing people to move away from the wrong guy!
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-blasts-mask-mandates-covid-1823697
Donald Trump railed against news that some institutions are reinstating mask mandates due to the rise in new coronavirus variants, linking the
alleged "fearmongering" to his personal claims that the 2024 election will be subject to fraud.
In a video address on X, formerly Twitter, posted on Wednesday, the Republican primary frontrunner pledged that, if re-elected, he would "use every
available authority to cut federal funding to any school, college, airline or public transportation system that imposes a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate."
Trump promises to end mandates, biden promises to use the jab to treat cancer....
Choose wisely!!!