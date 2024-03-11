and the 4th point is this, all we had to do was NOTHING, had we done NOTHING, no lockdowns, no vaccine, we would have lost far fewer people, it is the response that killed 90%…fact! we needed NO vaccine, none, not even for elderly….all we had to do was strongly protect the vulnerable in the population…so Paul F has good points but at a 15,000 foot level, we are flying at 50,000 feet now. We did not need to do ANYTHING….not because something was there meant we had to react….all of it was wrong, today we know NOTHING worked, all COVID policies failed, every lockdown, every shield policy….the vaccine itself fails, you now onto your 6, 7th booster…its DOA and deadly…and Malone is silent, just lies, lies lies, just talks bullshit about horses all day long and now is telling you he is famous, so he is ‘special’….I tell you all of these beasts need to be in jail….Bourla, Malone, Bancel et al…all….all pure bullshit garbage deadly lies….lies about asymptomatic spread, over-cycled PCR, a PCR manufactured fake non-pandemic (0.05% IFR, half of seasonal flu) etc. etc. etc. The isolation, the DNR orders, no antibiotics, the Remdesivir, the propofol, the midazolam, the lorazepam, the morphine, the dehydration, the ventilator…all of it…killed people…

