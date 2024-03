and the 4th point is this, all we had to do was NOTHING, had we done NOTHING, no lockdowns, no vaccine, we would have lost far fewer people, it is the response that killed 90%โ€ฆfact! we needed NO vaccine, none, not even for elderlyโ€ฆ.all we had to do was strongly protect the vulnerable in the populationโ€ฆso Paul F has good points but at a 15,000 foot level, we are flying at 50,000 feet now. We did not need to do ANYTHINGโ€ฆ.not because something was there meant we had to reactโ€ฆ.all of it was wrong, today we know NOTHING worked, all COVID policies failed, every lockdown, every shield policyโ€ฆ.the vaccine itself fails, you now onto your 6, 7th boosterโ€ฆits DOA and deadlyโ€ฆand Malone is silent, just lies, lies lies, just talks bullshit about horses all day long and now is telling you he is famous, so he is โ€˜specialโ€™โ€ฆ.I tell you all of these beasts need to be in jailโ€ฆ.Bourla, Malone, Bancel et alโ€ฆallโ€ฆ.all pure bullshit garbage deadly liesโ€ฆ.lies about asymptomatic spread, over-cycled PCR, a PCR manufactured fake non-pandemic (0.05% IFR, half of seasonal flu) etc. etc. etc. The isolation, the DNR orders, no antibiotics, the Remdesivir, the propofol, the midazolam, the lorazepam, the morphine, the dehydration, the ventilatorโ€ฆall of itโ€ฆkilled peopleโ€ฆ

Please comment to Paul Fโ€™s telegram below, what do you think? He says Trump had no choiceโ€ฆ.