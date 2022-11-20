Sam Bankman-Fried & FTX & money laundering: Was FTX a money launderer for UKRAINE & the democrat party? Booker T. Daniels seems to think so, Benny Johnson thinks so, so does Maajid Narwaz
How the Collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Connects to Ukraine, Covid Mandates, the WEF and Dodgy Democratic Party Election Funding; see Brownstone's 'wake to hell up' piece (Jeff Tucker)
Was this all money laundering?
This FTX fraud funded bogus studies against Ivermectin and HCQ etc. His hands are in the pain and suffering of people.
See Brownstone’s stirring ‘wake-up’ piece connecting some dots.
Why would Ukraine now be urgently calling for peace?
SOURCE:
Ukraine Calls For Peace After Money Laundering Scheme Is Exposed
@bennyjohnson Sam Bankman-Fried admits that FTX is a crypto laundromat for the Ukrainian government.
Not just a laundry man. Funded hit piece publications against HCQ and IVR. Accomplice go mass murder.
If all the goverernment organizations are as corrupt as the Dems., who will stick up for the people? How and when will this corruption end?
Where are those that are supposed to be defending the people?
Every day there is something new going on with these corrupt people and it’s quite overwhelming to never hear anything being done about it.
It’s getting to the point where I question why I even vote?
We can’t wait until 2024 for things to change.
By that time we’ll either be dead from some variant or another blown up by some lunatic or in some kind of camp “for our protection”.
And for what?
MONEY and POWER
Disgusting!