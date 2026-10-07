Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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JJJ's avatar
JJJ
Oct 7Edited

The Atlantic like Facebook, Google and The National Geographic are ALL CIA operations. All the so called evidence against Patel are The Atlantic anonymous sources? if I read right?. Even today you cannot convict someone with anonymous sources even if you have 1000 of them. You have a right to confront your accusers!

Under Patel: President Trumps pick.

FBI 10 most wanted ALL apprehended.

First time in history! (Verified) I say what ever Kash Patel is drinking he should keep sucking them down and not change brands. Matter of fact we should do a Go Fund Me to secure a dedicated beer Truck just for Kash so he never runs out due to meritorious duty.

This is because the Jesuits controlled 7th floor is gone (at least for now) which was run by smirking Comey, Strzok and McCabe

Coincidently, The State Department also had a nefarious 7th floor. coincidence?

The "7th Floor Group" (State Department)

This was a group of State Department officials (not FBI) who met on the 7th floor of the Harry S. Truman Building. It was referenced in an FBI report during the Clinton email investigation, with the FBI describing them as a "SHADOW GOVERNMENT." (now who could that possibly be?). The pot calling the kettle black

Almost hilarious The smikin 3 of the FBI 7th Floor pointing to the State Dept 7th Floor as Shadow Government.

Named or speculated members include:

Patrick Kennedy (Under Secretary of State)

Roberta S. Jacobson (Assistant Secretary)

Jennifer Stout (later at Snapchat)

Cheryll Mills (Clinton's chief of staff)

Huma Abedin (Clinton's aide)

FIRSt TIME IN HISTORY: FBI Director Kash Patel declared in September 2026 that the bureau had captured all 10 fugitives on its Most Wanted list during President Trump’s second term, stating, “Nobody in FBI history has done that.” This marked the first time all 10 individuals on the active list were apprehended in a single sweep.

The U.S. murder rate hit its lowest level since 1900 in 2025, a 125-year low. The FBI reported a murder rate of 4.1 per 100,000 people, tying the records set in 1955 and 1956. This marked the largest single-year drop in homicide rates in recorded history, with murders falling 18.1% from 2024 to 2025.

Overall violent crime also declined sharply, dropping 9.3% in 2025 to its lowest level since 1969. While experts confirm these are historic lows for the FBI’s modern dataset (starting in 1930/1960), claims of a "125-year low" for all crime types are debated due to inconsistent data methodologies prior to 1960. The Council on Criminal Justice and other analysts project the 2026 rate will remain at or near these historic lows.

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3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Jeck's avatar
Jeck
Oct 7

if it's in the Atlantic, it is evil garbage.

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