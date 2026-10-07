These a good FBI agents, people who place lives on the line, working for this drunk? this AWOL drunk? That is not right!

Is There Anything Kash Patel Won’t Do for Trump Before the Midterms?

“The president wants indictments. He wants people in handcuffs.”

By Sarah Fitzpatrick

‘The people I spoke with described Patel as desperate to help the Justice Department indict putative malefactors and stimulate headlines to please the president. Nearly all of the people I spoke with would speak only on the condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation if their name appeared in the story. Patel has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and me in response to my reporting earlier this year that he has alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences.’