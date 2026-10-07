These a good FBI agents, people who place lives on the line, working for this drunk? this AWOL drunk? That is not right!
Is There Anything Kash Patel Won’t Do for Trump Before the Midterms?
“The president wants indictments. He wants people in handcuffs.”
‘The people I spoke with described Patel as desperate to help the Justice Department indict putative malefactors and stimulate headlines to please the president. Nearly all of the people I spoke with would speak only on the condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation if their name appeared in the story. Patel has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and me in response to my reporting earlier this year that he has alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences.’
On Friday, April 10, as FBI Director Kash Patel was preparing to leave work for the weekend, he struggled to log on to an internal computer system. He quickly became convinced that he had been locked out, and he panicked, frantically calling aides and allies to announce that he had been fired by the White House, according to nine people familiar with his outreach. Two of these people described his behavior as a “freak-out.”
Patel oversees an agency that employs roughly 38,000 people, including many who are trained to investigate and verify information that can be presented under oath in a court of law. News of his emotional outburst ricocheted through the bureau, prompting chatter among officials and, in some corners of the building, expressions of relief. The White House fielded calls from the bureau and from members of Congress asking who was now in charge of the
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The Atlantic like Facebook, Google and The National Geographic are ALL CIA operations. All the so called evidence against Patel are The Atlantic anonymous sources? if I read right?. Even today you cannot convict someone with anonymous sources even if you have 1000 of them. You have a right to confront your accusers!
Under Patel: President Trumps pick.
FBI 10 most wanted ALL apprehended.
First time in history! (Verified) I say what ever Kash Patel is drinking he should keep sucking them down and not change brands. Matter of fact we should do a Go Fund Me to secure a dedicated beer Truck just for Kash so he never runs out due to meritorious duty.
This is because the Jesuits controlled 7th floor is gone (at least for now) which was run by smirking Comey, Strzok and McCabe
Coincidently, The State Department also had a nefarious 7th floor. coincidence?
The "7th Floor Group" (State Department)
This was a group of State Department officials (not FBI) who met on the 7th floor of the Harry S. Truman Building. It was referenced in an FBI report during the Clinton email investigation, with the FBI describing them as a "SHADOW GOVERNMENT." (now who could that possibly be?). The pot calling the kettle black
Almost hilarious The smikin 3 of the FBI 7th Floor pointing to the State Dept 7th Floor as Shadow Government.
Named or speculated members include:
Patrick Kennedy (Under Secretary of State)
Roberta S. Jacobson (Assistant Secretary)
Jennifer Stout (later at Snapchat)
Cheryll Mills (Clinton's chief of staff)
Huma Abedin (Clinton's aide)
FIRSt TIME IN HISTORY: FBI Director Kash Patel declared in September 2026 that the bureau had captured all 10 fugitives on its Most Wanted list during President Trump’s second term, stating, “Nobody in FBI history has done that.” This marked the first time all 10 individuals on the active list were apprehended in a single sweep.
The U.S. murder rate hit its lowest level since 1900 in 2025, a 125-year low. The FBI reported a murder rate of 4.1 per 100,000 people, tying the records set in 1955 and 1956. This marked the largest single-year drop in homicide rates in recorded history, with murders falling 18.1% from 2024 to 2025.
Overall violent crime also declined sharply, dropping 9.3% in 2025 to its lowest level since 1969. While experts confirm these are historic lows for the FBI’s modern dataset (starting in 1930/1960), claims of a "125-year low" for all crime types are debated due to inconsistent data methodologies prior to 1960. The Council on Criminal Justice and other analysts project the 2026 rate will remain at or near these historic lows.
Like
if it's in the Atlantic, it is evil garbage.