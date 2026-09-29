Who bought RFK Jr.’s silence and now his open support of mRNA vaccine as HHS Secretary? How could a man I admired and supported turn so radically against the best interests of Americans and now be part of the vaccine cartel especially mRNA vaccine that he knows kills? What evidence does RFK Jr. have today (that we do not) that shows him that the mRNA vaccine should remain on US market? Where is the proper safety data Robert? Where are the proper clinical trials? Placebo controlled? Using patient important outcomes? Where is the evidence or basis for maintaining the PREP Act Robert? On what clinical, scientific, data, medical basis? Do not blame POTUS Trump, Robert, for as HHS Secretary the decisions rests with you.

Sasha:

‘The COVID pandemic emergency declarations that were initially issued on February 4, 2020, by Alex Azar during the first Trump administration, are now extended to last until December 31, 2029, [19] a full decade! The current head of HHS, Robert Kennedy Jr. is fully aware of the misuse of the PREP Act as a continued ironclad liability shield for fraud, profiteering, and abuse of the public health emergency doctrine. Since our first meeting in 2022, I have discussed the PREP Act and the significance of HHS declarations with Kennedy, both in published interviews [20] and in private. While fully agreeing with my view, once appointed as head of HHS, Kennedy refused to use his legal authority to terminate this contrived state of emergency, citing President Trump’s opposition to such move. [21] ’

COVID was a fraud, an over-cycled PCR-manufactured fake fraud non-pandemic…all of the Operation Warp Speed (OWS) lockdowns, all shielding such as school closure, business closure, it was all wrong, not needed and deadly, people died and these saved not one life…just like the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA Pfizer Moderna ‘mass-vaccination’ vaccine that was ineffective, non-neutralizing, and non-sterilizing and drove immune tolerance (IgG 4 class switch antibodies) and viral immune escape. Nothing about COVID was real, NOTHING, OWS and the mRNA vaccine saved not one life. POTUS Trump was misled and deceived into falling for the lies and he enacted polices that harmed Americans, being misguided by criminals IMO.

Had we done NOTHING, most who died during 2020, 2021 would be alive today, it is the medical and similar responses that killed most persons. NOT COVID.

‘A well-known adage states that if one lets politicians break the law in an emergency, they will create a permanent state of emergency in order to continue breaking the law.’ SL, see reference below.

They were lying to him (Trump) and mis-informing him and he trusted them (the inept academically sloppy intellectually lazy incompetent specious Redfield, Hahn, Azar, Fauci, Birx et al.) and used their counsel to foist onto Americans the greatest public health disaster in US history. COVID and the deadly lockdowns and mRNA vaccine disaster is matched IMO only by the devastating decision militarily to bomb Iran, whereby now we are trapped until Iran decides to end it. Not us, but Iran. Sadly, our POTUS Trump is trapped by the Iran catastrophe (misled by the likes of a drunkard SECDEF) but his legacy will forever be battered by the deadly COVID response (isolation, abuse, sedatives like propofol, ketamine, midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl etc.), deadly kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir (failed EBOLA drug), DNR orders, dehydration of our elderly, malnourishment of our vulnerable elderly, and the deadly Kushner ventilators. Unless he comes clean and admit the truth, that the lockdowns really harmed Americans and the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. vaccine killed Americans, did not help them. And was NOT needed.

Sasha:

‘At its passage, the law was challenged as unconstitutional, violating civil rights and several Constitutional Amendments, especially with regard to citizens’ rights to sue for damages, injuries, and deaths resulting from the government actions. [3] The law was not meant as a method of bypassing the FDA regulations and “approving” new pharmaceutical technologies that had previously repeatedly failed safety testing and market clearance in non-emergency conditions. The law was not meant for mass vaccination campaigns of civilians, nor for forcing vaccination mandates while escaping all normal regulations and manufacturers’ liability. Yet, this is precisely how the PREP Act has been misused and abused to facilitate COVID pandemic crimes since 2020.’

Fact: COVID’s (if we accept it was a virus and I do not, this was more akin to a well delivered toxin or poison or chemical provoking respiratory type symptoms and micro blood clotting etc. which was the principle pathology from this along with secondary bacterial pneumonia) mean/median age of death was approximately 83 with 3 underlying grave medical conditions, yet life expectancy was 77 men, 79 women. COVID killed BEYOND life expectancy. Did not cut life short and thus was NOT what they told us. The increase in deaths and again not appreciable over expected, happened ONLY when the mRNA vaccine series happened and any boosters.

Sasha:

‘The only true reason for the US government—under both Democrat and Republican leadership—to continue the pretense of a pandemic is the ironclad liability shield ensured by the PREP Act for the pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers (“covered persons”) who participate and profit from manufacture, distribution, and administration of “covered countermeasures,” i.e., mRNA injections and other unsafe products and protocols.’

If RFK Jr. as Secretary of HHS wanted to end the mRNA vaccine, he could have, he could reject and not approve anything FDA puts out yet he rubber stamps and approves each and every mRNA vaccine as if we the public live under a rock and are stupid…if RFK Jr. wanted to end the dangerous deadly PREP Act fortified and implemented/activated by Azar Trump 1.0, he could have…he has not and has no intentions of ending it…if RFK Jr. wanted to end the children’s 1986 vaccine injury Act, I believe he could move to end that too but he would not. He would not end any of these for his job by the Outlaw Josie Wiles Wales was to keep mRNA vaccine and expand it, hire people who would sell out and not block for him e.g. Makary and Bhattacharya etc. and he then blocks for the Trump administration…whether some have resigned it is really that they were doing the bidding all along…they played along...they did….what is key for us the public is this, there are consequences to these games of duplicity…which is that people have died form the mRNA vaccine. whose hands is the blood on?

Sasha Latypova, deserves respect, support, this remains a brilliant prescient scholarship writer…I am a deep admirer of her work and scholarship…this piece adds to the body of work and I ask you to read each word carefully!

“Despite the prevailing disingenuous political narrative that the “COVID pandemic is over,” currently ten public health emergencies, including COVID, are active, declared in the US via the PREP Act issued by the Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary. The PREP Act (2005) is federal legislation designed to provide immunity from liability for certain individuals and entities involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and administration of “covered countermeasures” during a declared public health emergency. [2]

The Act is activated upon the declaration of a public health emergency by the Secretary of HHS. Such declarations are based solely on the HHS Secretary’s opinion and require no justification or evidence of an actual emergency. This opinion is not reviewable by the judiciary branch, nor by Congress. PREP Act declarations by the HHS Secretary provide liability immunity coverage for those deploying “medical countermeasures”—a vague military term which describes many types of responses to an attack.”

The disastrous takeover of “public health” by the military-industrial complex.

My foreword to Dr. Helmut Sterz’s “Vaccine Mafia” book, coming out shortly in English from Skyhorse Publishing (CHD).

Start Sasha here:

““In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”

President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s farewell address on January 17, 1961

Dr. Helmut Sterz is a former senior pharmaceutical toxicologist who worked at Pfizer. Dr. Sterz retired from Pfizer prior to 2020. He has written a book “Vaccine Mafia” exposing the fraudulent pharmaceutical practices and collusion with the government globally to force poisoning shots under false labels of “lifesaving vaccines”. The book has been released in German. Dr. Sterz is now preparing the English version, and has kindly asked me to provide a foreword. I am publishing my “director’s cut” foreword to his book below. Note that it may be different from the final version when the book is released.

Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Dr. Sterz’s testimony in German parliament about lack of safety testing for Pfizer mRNA shots:

Interview with Dr. Sterz about his new book “Vaccine Mafia”, dubbed in English:

My Foreword to “Vaccine Mafia” English edition:

The book The Vaccine Mafia by Dr. Helmut Sterz documents a massive crime of unleashing unregulated, liability-free biochemical poisons as pharmaceutical products, under false labels of “safe and effective vaccines.” The words mafia, crime, and poisons may be perceived as emotional hyperbole by people who are unfamiliar with this subject matter, those who trust the government propaganda machine, or those whose incomes are directly tied to Project COVID. Let me assure the readers that these are not creative metaphors. The book thoroughly documents the organized COVID crime from the perspective of an experienced drug development professional.

Like Dr. Sterz, I am a former pharmaceutical research and development industry executive. I spent twenty-five years working in the industry in various roles, ultimately managing my own companies. In my early career I worked as an econometrics and management consultant, and later as clinical trials contractor for more than sixty pharmaceutical companies, large and small. I interacted with the FDA and other regulators on behalf of my clients and as a member of the Cardiovascular Safety Research Consortium on subjects related to cardiovascular safety testing standards for new drugs.

I had sold my companies and left the pharmaceutical industry by 2018; however, since the start of the “COVID pandemic” in 2020, I was compelled to spend countless hours on research, uncovering the perverse legal, regulatory, and military frameworks utilized by the “public-private partnerships for pandemic preparedness”—an amorphous union of global governments and corporations that is more properly defined as a global crime cartel. I collaborated with numerous brave people—dissident scientists, doctors, engineers, software wizards, lawyers, and citizen journalists.

A well-known adage states that if one lets politicians break the law in an emergency, they will create a permanent state of emergency in order to continue breaking the law. As of July 2025, ninety national emergencies have been declared in the United States; forty-two have expired and another fifty-one are currently in effect, each having been renewed annually by the president.[1] Despite the prevailing disingenuous political narrative that the “COVID pandemic is over,” currently ten public health emergencies, including COVID, are active, declared in the US via the PREP Act issued by the Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary. The PREP Act (2005) is federal legislation designed to provide immunity from liability for certain individuals and entities involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and administration of “covered countermeasures” during a declared public health emergency.[2]

The Act is activated upon the declaration of a public health emergency by the Secretary of HHS. Such declarations are based solely on the HHS Secretary’s opinion and require no justification or evidence of an actual emergency. This opinion is not reviewable by the judiciary branch, nor by Congress. PREP Act declarations by the HHS Secretary provide liability immunity coverage for those deploying “medical countermeasures”—a vague military term which describes many types of responses to an attack.

The PREP Act was designed to provide rapid distribution of medical supplies, especially to first responders, in a very remote scenario of a biological, chemical, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) attack on US soil. At its passage, the law was challenged as unconstitutional, violating civil rights and several Constitutional Amendments, especially with regard to citizens’ rights to sue for damages, injuries, and deaths resulting from the government actions.[3] The law was not meant as a method of bypassing the FDA regulations and “approving” new pharmaceutical technologies that had previously repeatedly failed safety testing and market clearance in non-emergency conditions. The law was not meant for mass vaccination campaigns of civilians, nor for forcing vaccination mandates while escaping all normal regulations and manufacturers’ liability. Yet, this is precisely how the PREP Act has been misused and abused to facilitate COVID pandemic crimes since 2020.

In non-emergency conditions, FDA must formally approve any new investigational drug product prior to a manufacturer introducing it into interstate commerce.[4] This process requires the manufacturer to open an Investigational New Drug application and obtain an exemption from the FDA for its use in regulated clinical research (trials). This regulated process is therefore referred to as an “investigational” regulatory pathway. It requires a manufacturer to conduct regulated clinical research (trials) under the IND, obtaining an Institutional Review Board’s (IRB) approval for clinical trial protocols, independent safety monitoring oversight, and informed consent from clinical trial volunteers. In addition, manufacture of the drugs and biologics subject to the investigational status is regulated by the current Good Manufacturing practices (cGMP)[5] in a strictly enforceable manner.

EUA Medical Countermeasures are radically different drugs, biologics, and devices[6] that are carved out from all normal pharmaceutical regulations by their legal status as non-investigational products. A product legally declared “non-investigational” cannot be formally studied in clinical trials, which are known as “clinical investigation” in legal terms. The US federal law states that “use of Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) covered countermeasures under a declared Public Health Emergency cannot constitute a clinical investigation (21 USC 360bbb-3(k))”; therefore, these countermeasures do not have to be tested for safety or efficacy in accordance with US law (21 CFR 312 and 21 CFR 601), nor must they comply with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) or Good Distribution Practices (GxP in general) that are enforced by the FDA. Thus, what is normally deemed a violation of pharmaceutical law is explicitly allowed for EUA Countermeasures for the duration of the PREP Act declaration of a public health emergency.

The FDA has the discretion to issue an EUA if, in the sole opinion of the HHS secretary, the product “may be effective” in treating the relevant disease or condition.[7] No other criteria for approval apply in an enforceable way. While the manufacturers may choose to undertake some of the activities typically expected from an investigational clinical trial and manufacturing validation process (or the FDA may ask them to), none of the typical pharmaceutical regulatory standards are applicable in an enforceable way.

There is no strict requirement to obtain an Investigational New Drug exemption (IND), nor institutional review board (IRB) approval of a clinical trial protocol and informed consent forms. Thus, the EUA process makes it impossible to obtain meaningful informed consent from the recipients of the product. EUA products, even though unregulated and non-standardized, “shall not be deemed adulterated or misbranded.”[8]

Since 2021, hundreds of contracts for COVID countermeasures, including vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics became available in redacted form via freedom of information (FOIA) lawsuits.[9] All COVID countermeasures were ordered by the US Department of Defense (DOD), typically as “demonstrations” and “prototypes” via Other Transactions Authority (OTA) contracts and using the Defense Production Authority (compelling pharma companies to produce unregulated poison for the US DOD).

The OTA contracting method is typically used by the DOD for purchasing weapons systems as it avoids federal accountability reviews and Bayh-Dole provisions[10] for intellectual property disclosure. DOD does not have authority to use the OTA method for purchasing pharmaceutical products for mass civilian distribution. To overcome this congressional limitation, the DOD partnered with HHS as “one government entity” for Operation Warp Speed, taking the role of the Chief Operating Officer for itself and relegating HHS to the advisory role.[11], [12]

The COVID contracts include removal of all liability for the manufacturers and contractors along the supply and distribution chain under the PREP Act and related federal legislation, except in case of very narrowly defined and virtually impossible to prove “willful misconduct.” Specifically, provable death or injury from a covered countermeasure (including mRNA vaccines) is not considered willful misconduct as long as the “covered person” used the “covered countermeasure” as directed by the public health agencies.

To date no legal case filed against COVID vaccine makers for death, injury, or other harm has succeeded in the US court system. The courts consistently dismiss these complaints in favor of defendants citing the PREP Act, which overrides the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs, preempts both suit and liability, and preempts all state laws that may be in conflict.

The organized COVID vaccine crime cartel is global, tying together numerous “pandemic preparedness” structures, military forces, countermeasures consortia, and “global public health” agencies, comprising an astonishing trillion-dollar industry which feeds on fraud, data manipulation, fear-based propaganda, censorship, suppression, abuse of law, and mass poisoning of unsuspecting people while accumulating global power and mega profits. In the United States, the COVID countermeasures deployment program has been coordinated through the quasi-governmental Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (PHEMCE)[13] and via several other public, private, hybrid, and quasi-governmental entities, including but not limited to the FDA’s Medical Countermeasures Initiative (MCMi)[14]; the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)[15]; and the Medical Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear [CBRN] Defense Consortium (MCDC).[16]

Private pharma corporations are used by the pandemic preparedness cartel as a front to launder the unregulated, liability-free biochemical poison made by the DOD/DARPA/BARDA-controlled bio-manufacturing assets. Some examples of the government-controlled key players include

· National Resilience, a giant biomanufacturing corporation with ties to intelligence agencies, government, and military;

· Moderna, a lavishly government-funded company commercializing NIH intellectual property assets which resulted in at least $400M+ royalty payouts to NIH;[17]

· Emergent Biosolutions, a longstanding biomanufacturing military contractor; and

· Gilead, a private company commercializing DOD (DTRA) intellectual property, maker of remdesivir.[18]

Thousands of other military and intelligence contractors are deriving profits from this vast trillion-dollar “pandemic preparedness industry.” Private pharmaceutical corporations are willing coconspirators in the COVID vaccine mafia network; however, they are used as corporate fronts to fool the public with trusted brand names, providing an illusion of regulated, compliant manufacturing. The public-private partnership, a criminal enterprise that uses sovereign government powers to shield itself from liability, launders massive profits resulting from no-risk investment of billions of dollars in public monies into guaranteed no-bid government purchasing contracts. Thus, the public is made to foot the bill for its own poisoning and removal of rights.

The COVID pandemic emergency declarations that were initially issued on February 4, 2020, by Alex Azar during the first Trump administration, are now extended to last until December 31, 2029,[19] a full decade! The current head of HHS, Robert Kennedy Jr. is fully aware of the misuse of the PREP Act as a continued ironclad liability shield for fraud, profiteering, and abuse of the public health emergency doctrine. Since our first meeting in 2022, I have discussed the PREP Act and the significance of HHS declarations with Kennedy, both in published interviews[20] and in private. While fully agreeing with my view, once appointed as head of HHS, Kennedy refused to use his legal authority to terminate this contrived state of emergency, citing President Trump’s opposition to such move.[21]

The only true reason for the US government—under both Democrat and Republican leadership—to continue the pretense of a pandemic is the ironclad liability shield ensured by the PREP Act for the pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers (“covered persons”) who participate and profit from manufacture, distribution, and administration of “covered countermeasures,” i.e., mRNA injections and other unsafe products and protocols.

In this book, Dr. Sterz kindly quotes my analysis of the V-Safe data (CDC data registry) for pregnancy outcomes, demonstrating how the CDC concealed a massive safety signal, a greater than 200 percent increase in the rates of pregnancy loss after mRNA vaccination. This clear safety signal was captured as early as February 2021, in just 10 weeks of the mass deployment of the COVID shots. However, the CDC and other prominent coauthors published this data in the New England Journal of Medicine concealing, obfuscating, and misrepresenting the results with a conclusion of “no obvious safety signals.” It is truly shocking that as of the time of this writing, in mid-2026, the COVID injections are still being advertised and recommended to pregnant women as “safe at any time in pregnancy.” Most people are repulsed by the idea that the trusted government agencies have pushed a powerful toxic abortifacient onto all pregnant women as a “safe and effective vaccine.” The “Vaccine Mafia” viewpoint explains the observed reality of the past six years: We are under attack by an organized global “public-private” pandemic crime cartel.

Sasha Latypova, independent writer, “Due Diligence and Art”

Sashalatypova.substack.com

Lake Tahoe, NV, May 2026.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_national_emergencies_in_the_United_States

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public_Readiness_and_Emergency_Preparedness_Act

[3] https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/ima-jim-v01-n02-a09-challenging-the-prep-act-s-liability-shield.pdf

[4] See, e.g., 21 U.S.C. § 355 (drugs); 42 U.S.C. § 262 (biologics).

[5] CFR Title 21, including sections in parts 1-99, 200-299, 300-499, 600-799, and 800-1299.

[6] Section 564 FD&C Act. Note that the EUA pathway should not be confused with the “Expanded Access Use” regulatory pathway which is often colloquially referred to as an “emergency use.” The expanded access is an investigational pathway and is regulated in the same manner as all normal drug approvals. (21 CFR 312.310-320)

[7] 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(c)(2)(A)

[8] 21 USC 360bbb-3a(c).

[9] https://www.keionline.org/covid-contracts

[10] https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2011-title35/html/USCODE-2011-title35-partII-chap18.htm

[11] https://www.fda.gov/media/143560/download

[12] https://www.nih.gov/about-nih/nih-director/testimony-operation-warp-speed-researching-manufacturing-distributing-safe-effective-coronavirus-vaccine

[13] https://aspr.hhs.gov/PHEMCE/2024-PHEMCE-SIP/Pages/default.aspx

[14] https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/public-health-preparedness-and-response/medical-countermeasures-mcms

[15] https://medicalcountermeasures.gov/barda

[16] https://www.medcbrn.org/current-members/

[17] https://feeds.issuerdirect.com/news-release.html?newsid=4505017405420608&symbol=MRNA

[18] https://www.dvidshub.net/news/388359/dtras-therapeutic-arm-latches-fda-approved-and-affordable-drugs-covid-19-relief

[19] https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2024-29108.pdf

[20] https://rumble.com/v2df7hg-militarized-healthcare.html

[21] https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/02/health/kennedy-maha-vaccines.html?unlocked_article_code=1.QFA.ZYDo.jDOViCWn8dIp”